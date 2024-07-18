Carnival Cruise Line Removes Restrictions on Popular Loyalty Perk

Carnival Cruise Line has updated a popular but often frustrating loyalty perk after years of feedback from repeat guests.

The perk in question is a complimentary drink offered to Gold, Platinum, and Diamond members of the cruise line’s Very Important Fun Person (VIFP) loyalty program.

The drink has been offered as a “thank you” for returning guests ever since the current VIFP program was first implemented in 2012-2013. To the frustration of many guests, however, there have been complicated restrictions on redeeming the drink.

For Gold passengers, the “appreciation drink” was available only on sailings of five nights or longer, and could only be redeemed after 5 p.m. on the last night of the cruise.

For Platinum and Diamond guests, the drink has been available on every cruise, but could only be redeemed during the Sea Day Brunch in the Main Dining Room, or at breakfast or lunch if no brunch event was offered.

Now, Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald has confirmed that the majority of the restrictions have been removed and guests who have earned their appreciation drink will be able to raise a glass with much more flexibility.

“We’re making our complimentary beverage perk for Gold, Platinum, and Diamond VIFP members more flexible, and I think, easier to enjoy,” Heald said. “Gold members will be able to redeem their appreciation drink on 5+ day cruises at any of the bars, at any time. Platinum and Diamond members can also order their complimentary cocktail at any time at any bar.”

This means the specific time, day, and location restrictions are lifted for VIFP guests to enjoy that complimentary drink for all sailings beginning on or after July 20, 2024. It should be noted, however, that for Gold VIFP guests, the drink is still only available on sailings that are at least five nights long.

Heald made this announcement during a recent “Coffee With Me Live” he offers on his popular Facebook page each week. This will be welcome news to many VIFP guests who have forgone the perk due to what have seemed to be unnecessary restrictions.

For example, many Gold VIFP travelers may not realize they could get a free beverage on the last evening of a cruise. Similarly, not all Platinum and Diamond guests attend the Sea Day Brunch or visit the Main Dining Room for breakfast or lunch.

Heald also expressed thanks to the cruise line’s “beards” for approving this highly requested change, and notes that he will always advocate for guest requests to the appropriate executives, even if not every request can be granted.

“I am your mouthpiece,” he said. “I may not always deliver the right tune, but I will always deliver the right message.”

What Other VIFP Changes May Be Coming?

Heald also confirmed that the new loyalty program – a massive update to the VIFP program that has been hinted at for months – is still being worked on and will be forthcoming in the next few months, though there are no confirmed dates or other details available at this time.

It is possible that additional changes to loyalty tiers or other perks will be part of the program’s revamp.

Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz

Several other changes have been noted in the past few months, such as the removal of the $25 FunPlay credit in the ship’s casino, which was a popular perk for Platinum and Diamond guests. That offer was always intended as temporary following the pandemic, but has now been discontinued.

Similarly, Carnival Cruise Line has also removed the Diamond level perk of a one-time donation to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Heald confirmed those donations had become too difficult to arrange and track, but the cruise line remains committed to St. Jude.

Carnival Cruise Line has pledged to raise $50 million for the charity by 2030, a goal that was announced during Carnival Jubilee‘s naming ceremony in February.

What changes would you like to see to Carnival’s VIFP program? Share your thoughts on the Cruise Hive boards!