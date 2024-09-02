Carnival Cruise Line Addresses Vaping Onboard Ships

While cigarette smoking has fallen dramatically in recent decades, vaping is definitely increasing, especially for younger users.

This has led to some discussion and even controversy as to whether vaping and smoking are equivalent, and if they should be treated equivalently onboard cruise ships.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador John Heald has been questioned on the issue, with one vape user especially irate that the two types of inhaled products are treated equally by the cruise line.

“Why are people who vape put in the same category as smokers on cruises. Vape smoke ones don’t set off the alarms and there is no lasting smell or evidence that it was done,” the guest asked. “Vapers should be treated different to smokers and given the freedom to smoke where they wish. We are sick of being treated like third class cruisers.”

Heald responds that vaping and smoking of any kind will continue to be treated the same onboard all Carnival Cruise ships, and travelers must use vaping products only in designated areas.

“Vaping is considered smoking and it can only be used while in the outdoor smoking areas or while playing in the smoking sections of the casino,” Heald confirmed. “I respect your right to vape. Please respect the rights of people who do not enjoy your vaping and you must not and cannot vape in non-smoking areas.”

Every Carnival ship offers several smoking areas. These are typically designated on certain areas of the open decks, as well as in part of the onboard casino. A full list of each ship’s smoking areas is available on Carnival’s website.

No smoking or vaping may be done in other areas, including on private balconies or inside guest staterooms.

Furthermore, guests are not permitted to smoke anywhere onboard if refueling operations are underway, typically on embarkation or debarkation day, but announcements will be made when refueling is completed and smoking areas have reopened.

Guests who violate Carnival’s smoking policy are subject to a $500 fine and possible debarkation of all travelers in the same stateroom. The cruise line’s smoking policy is also part of the Guest Ticket Contract that all travelers agree to when booking a Carnival cruise. Section 9(c) of the contract clearly states:

“Any and all forms of smoking, including but not limited to, cigarettes, cigars, pipes, vaporizers, and electronic cigarettes are strictly prohibited on board Carnival’s vessels except in specific designated exterior deck areas and designated casino/night club spaces.”

Heald has followed up the vaping discussion with a poll on his popular Facebook page, asking whether or not guests are happy with the non-smoking spaces provided onboard.

With more than 11,000 votes, 85% of respondents do not smoke or vape, while 12% do but are happy with the designated areas to smoke or vape onboard. Just 3% of the respondents would prefer more areas available to smoke or vape during their cruise vacations.

What About Health Risks?

The guest who originally contacted Heald goes on to claim that “there is zero evidence that vaping is as harmful as smoking” though they even contradict themselves immediately by continuing with “there is some evidence that vape may cause some harm but nothing to suggest at the moment its like smoke.”

Research from the National Academy of Sciences does indicate that e-cigarette smoke dramatically increases the risk of lung adenocarcinomas and other health risks such as seizures, bladder problems, and brain and heart damage. The vapor created by e-cigarettes includes known carcinogens, heavy metals, and microparticles.

Just as with smoking, secondhand exposure to vaping can be equally damaging to anyone nearby.