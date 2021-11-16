Carnival Corporation Leadership Named Among America’s Best

Carnival Corporation, the world’s largest cruise company that serves millions of cruise travelers each year with sailings to all seven continents, has been recognized for management excellence in Inc.’s inaugural ranking of America’s most well-run companies.

After a detailed analysis of more than 10,000 companies, Inc.’s inaugural listing recognized the top 250 best-led public and private companies in America based on leadership and management excellence.

Four components of leadership and company success were studied to determine each ranking: performance and value creation; market penetration and customer engagement; talent; and leadership team.

Carnival Ranks 68th in the World

Carnival Corporation was the only cruise-specific company recognized on the list, and one of only two travel and hospitality companies to be recognized. Carnival Corporation ranked 68th of the 250 companies included on the final list.

Photo Credit: Mark Anthony Ray / Shutterstock.com

“We are honored to be recognized by Inc. as one of the best-led companies in America, and are proud of our talented and passionate team members,” said Roger Frizzell, chief communications officer for Carnival Corporation. “As a company, we make it a priority to provide a positive and supportive work environment for all our colleagues, guided by our highest responsibility and top priority, which is compliance, environmental protection and the health, safety and well-being of our guests, the people in the communities we visit and our shipboard and shoreside personnel.”

Founded as Carnival Cruise Line in 1972, today Carnival Corporation includes nine popular cruise lines: namesake Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, Seabourn, AIDA Cruises, Cunard Line, Costa Cruises, P&O Cruises UK, and P&O Cruises Australia.

Each of the corporation’s lines has its own signature style, from Carnival’s energetic “Fun Ships” to the classic nautical experiences aboard Cunard to the luxury of Seabourn.

Together, the combined fleets include more than 85 ships, with several additional vessels already under construction or on order for the next few years. Carnival Corporation is the world’s largest travel leisure company, with more than 120,000 employees around the world serving more than 13 million guests each year.

More Awards for Carnival Corporation

This recognition from Inc. adds to other recent recognitions Carnival Corporation has earned. Forbes recognized Carnival Corporation among the World’s Best Employers (top 500) and the World’s Top Female-Friendly Companies (top 250) of 2021, as well as America’s Best Large Employers (top 200) of 2021, and Best Employers for Diversity (top 400) for 2021.

Additionally in 2021, Carnival Corporation was named a Glassdoor Employees’ Choice Award Winner as one of the best 100 U.S. places to work and earned a perfect score on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation’s 2021 Corporate Equality Index, designating the company as a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality.

Newsweek also recognized the company for its commitment to corporate social responsibility leadership on its second annual list of America’s Most Responsible Companies for 2021, and Carnival Corporation was named as one of the Best Companies for Latinos by Latino Leaders Magazine.

Carnival Corporation has also featured highly in Cruise Hive’s annual Cruise Ship Awards, including top honors as “Most Friendly Crew” (Carnival Cruise Line – 2015), “Best Burger at Sea” (Guy’s Burger Joint – 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019), Best Cruise Ship Feature (Skyride – 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019), and Best Cruise Line (Carnival Cruise Line – 2018, 2019, 2020). Other lines in the corporate family have also received a wide range of honors from eager travelers.

Voting for Cruise Hive’s Cruise Ship Awards is currently underway and the winners will be announced at the end of December.

Company Philosophies

Carnival Corporation’s overall excellence permeates all its individual brands through their visions and operational guidelines.

For example, according to Carnival.com, the common vision from Carnival Corporation and Carnival Cruise Line is “committed to a positive and just corporate culture, based on inclusion and the power of diversity. We operate with integrity, trust and respect for each other – seeking collaboration, candor, openness, and transparency at all times. And, we intend to be an exemplary corporate citizen, leaving the people and the places we touch even better than before we touched them.”

About Inc.

Founded in 1979, Inc. is the only major brand dedicated exclusively to owners and managers of growing private companies, with the aim to deliver real, practical solutions for today’s innovative company builders. The company began its signature rankings with the Inc. 500 in 1982, and has been informing business growth and decisions for decades.