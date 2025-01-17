Carnival Continues Battling Loyalty Program Concerns

Carnival Cruise Line’s Very Important Fun Person (VIFP) program offers some outstanding benefits to loyal cruisers, but it’s no secret that the program has its challenges.

So many frequent travelers have reached the top two tiers, Platinum and Diamond levels of VIFP loyalty status, that it’s commonplace for some of the most desirable benefits to be removed from popular sailings.

Priority boarding and guaranteed Main Dining Room selections are often not available on Carnival Journeys sailings, and toward the end of 2024, the cruise line was even ran out of the highly collectible VIFP pins.

Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald has long hinted at upcoming changes to the VIFP program, though no details have yet been confirmed. He is frequently inundated with questions about the update, however, though his answer is always the same.

“With regard to the loyalty program, what updates / changes can we look forward to?” one guest asked just today – mirroring the multiple such questions Heald responds to nearly every day through his Facebook page.

“I’m afraid I don’t have anything to share at this time but as soon as I do have all the information I will, of course do so,” Heald responded.

Despite the fact that Heald has never commented on what the possible changes to the program might be (other than agreeing that changes are necessary), rumors continue to persist about what is coming.

One of the most egregious such rumors is the idea that benefits already awarded to certain tiers are about to be removed, which is one another concerned guest inquired about recently.

“About the priority boarding being taken away from the platinum. Why is that happening to make way for the new level? Can you please explain that I don’t think that’s fair,” the guest asked.

The guest goes on to clarify that they heard about the benefit change from a YouTube video discussing cruise line loyalty.

“[The YouTuber] was on the ship and they actually mentioned the next level of the loyalty thing and that’s how I knew about them taking away priority boarding to platinum people and putting us platinum cruisers back in the regular line,” the guest explained. “I don’t think that’s fair when we already had that privilege.”

Priority embarkation and debarkation, including at ports of call, is one of the most coveted benefits of being a Platinum or Diamond level VIFP guest. This gives travelers more time on the ship, faster access to ports of call, and the ability to debark more smoothly at the end of their sailing.

The idea that this benefit might be removed is of great concern to many, but Heald quickly notes that this is an unsubstantiated rumor only.

“Anything that you have read about the loyalty program from any of these Youtubers is 100% false,” Heald noted. “They do not know, I do not know, so please ignore everything because it’s all speculation or lies.”

While there is much speculation about how the VIFP program might change, it is important to remember that these are ideas only. Carnival Cruise Line has not yet confirmed any details about possible changes to the program or when such changes might take place.

Uproar Has Eerie Similarities to Another Carnival Change

The growing concern about the removal of priority boarding is similar to an uproar a few years ago, when Carnival Cruise Line first introduced the immensely popular Faster to the Fun (FTTF) program.

This program permits guests, regardless of their loyalty status, to purchase an add-on to their cruise vacation that includes some of the benefits awarded to higher level VIFP tiers – including priority boarding and debarkation.

At the time that FTTF was announced, it wasn’t immediately clear that the package would be limited and only available when numbers permit.

Two Carnival Cruise Ships (Photo Credit: denbaim)

The package does have a high price tag – at least $60 and as much as $190 or higher per stateroom, depending on cruise homeport, ship, and departure date. That doesn’t compare, however, to the cumulative cost of multiple cruises that Platinum and Diamond guests have paid to attain that loyalty status.

Still, as the years have passed it has become clear that FTTF does not impinge on VIFP privileges and travelers continue to enjoy their Carnival cruises.

Undoubtedly, whatever changes are made to the VIFP program in the coming weeks and months – whether it is a brand new loyalty tier, changes in priority consideration, new gifts, casino offers, etc. – will please some guests and disappoint others.

All cruisers simply need to remember that cruise lines aren’t required to give any benefits at all. I still don’t get benefits from faithfully paying bills every month – and I don’t even cruise every month! Any loyalty perks should be considered as kind gifts that can be fun for your next cruise vacation.