Carnival Confirms it Won’t Be Broadcasting Huge Awards Show

With the Grammy’s just taking place on February 2, 2025, many are now looking ahead to what’s often considered the biggest and most exciting awards show: The Academy Awards.

With the Oscars approaching on March 2, 2025, some have started to wonder if the show will be broadcast for cruisers onboard Carnival’s fleet to enjoy – with one future guest taking the question to Brand Ambassador John Heald on his Facebook page.

“I was on the ——- years ago during the Academy Awards. They showed it in the showroom. They had an Oscars party with formally dressed crew members, red carpet, etc and everyone dressed up in ball gowns and tuxes. Carnival should do this and see how popular it is and how awesome it is,” the unidentified guest suggested.

Especially if the 97th Academy Awards already coincided with formal night, there could certainly be an air of glamour and prestige onboard to match the event in Hollywood.

That said, Heald said that wouldn’t be possible because the cruise lines aren’t equipped with the network that broadcasts the star studded spectacle.

This year, the show will be airing live on ABC and will also stream live on platforms like Hulu Live TV, YouTube TV, AT&T TV, and Fubo TV – and having that many options does somewhat call Heald’s argument into question.

“Thank you so much, we do not actually have the network that shows the Oscars so this isn’t something we can do,” Heald replied.

That said, Heald’s response is largely in line with Carnival’s decision to not stream other important public events – such as the presidential debates in 2024 and the subsequent inauguration in 2025. However, this decision was made to keep politics out of the fun of cruising.

That said, Carnival will be broadcasting the Super Bowl on the big screens on the Lido deck and in the main theater across the fleet – which will be aired by Fox on February 9, 2025.

Should the Oscars be Part of the Fun?

Heald’s Facebook post received more than 1,000 responses in the comments, with his followers largely supporting the decision.

Many felt that the major awards shows – not just the Oscars – have become boring, too politicized, or something that’s simply out of touch with what viewers at home (or at sea) want and care about.

“I used to love watching the Oscars. Now they’re a great disappointment. So no, while the Oscar’s used to mean a lot to me, it has degraded over time and is now not a celebration of art and a job well done. It’s a political platform. Propaganda,” one person commented.

“I think ‘most Americans’ (because I know what most think…..Ha!) have grown weary with award shows. They’ve become a crazy spectacle and not reflective of how the majority of everyday Americans feel… Promote agendas seems to be their only purpose now,” another woman added.

Cruise Passengers On Ship During Port Day (Photo Credit: Emrys Thakkar)

But with Carnival known for its themed parties, many were more open to the idea of dressing up or attending an Academy Awards-style gala during their sailing – especially if actually watching the Oscars was optional.

“I’d dress up and come to the party but I’m not watching 4 hrs of awards,” said one cruiser.

“Would love a gala, however I’m not interested in watching any of the awards shows,” another echoed.

Read Also: What is the Carnival CHEERS! Package?

But if guests really want to watch the annual show live during their cruise, they are not entirely out of luck. While Carnival won’t be airing the Oscars as part of a big celebration, guests can invest in a Wi-Fi package to stream the event on their personal devices.

Carnival offers four different internet packages: The Social Wi-Fi Plan ($18.70 per day), the Value Wi-Fi Plan ($22.10 per day), the Premium Wi-Fi Plan ($23.80 per day), and the newer Multi-Device Premium Wi-Fi Plan (up to 4 devices at $84 per day).

That said, only the top tier Premium Wi-Fi Plans support video streaming.