Carnival Cruise Line Won’t Be Showing Major US Debate

With the US presidential election just weeks away between two very polarizing candidates – former President Donald Trump and current Vice President Kamala Harris – the much-anticipated debate between the two on Tuesday, September 10, 2024 is of interest to many, including cruise travelers.

But what about passengers who will incidentally be on a cruise during the debate – televised from 9 p.m. Eastern Time and expected to last approximately 90 minutes – can they tune in?

An interested Carnival Cruise Line guest asked Brand Ambassador John Heald about whether or not the debate would be shown onboard the Carnival fleet, but did not receive the answer he may have hoped to get.

“I will be on the Breeze from Galveston on [9/9],” the guest explained. “John, please consider the wishes from many [on social media] for the 9/10 Presidential Debate to be shown on the jumbotron. If not in a bar or at the very least in the rooms.”

Heald, who normally steers clear of any politically-affiliated comments, did respond, and offered an opportunity for other guests to also weigh in on whether or not the debate should be shown onboard.

“Respectfully, we will not be showing it,” Heald said. “Regardless of political preference, is this not something you would want to spend your cruise time watching, or am I wrong?”

Most experienced cruise travelers know that cruise lines must have contracts with different networks and stations to air particular content, and it is not surprising that the debate would not be available due to exclusive broadcast arrangements.

Undoubtedly, however, most news stations around the world will have highlights, clips, and analyses available shortly after the debate ends and in the days that follow.

As the original guest who contacted Heald is sailing on Carnival Breeze for a 5-night Western Caribbean itinerary, they would be able to catch those highlights on new stations onboard or watch a recording of the debate when the ship returns to Galveston on Saturday, September 14.

Heald did post a poll to gauge whether or not the debate would interest most travelers. With more than 24,000 votes, the overwhelming majority of 78% chose the option “It is not something that I would need to see on my cruise” with respect to watching the debate.

A total of 21% of those who voted in the poll responded that “It should be shown, but only in the cabin because if I was on board, I would want to watch it.” Only 1% of respondents believed that such a political broadcast should be shown on the big screen onboard.

John Heald

A wide variety of cruise guests commented on Heald’s poll and the topic altogether. For some, being away from one of the most contentious elections in decades is preferred for vacation, while others would like to stay informed but want to avoid any potential unpleasantness when different travelers have different opinions and reactions.

“Showing on the big screen would be a huge mistake. People get very passionate and it could result in a very agitated if not violent situation.”

“I would appreciate the option of watching it in my cabin. I have no desire to debate with anyone about my views, but I would like an opportunity to hear what each candidate has to say prior to Election Day.”

“I am an avid follower of politics. Yet even with that, I am not going to take an hour out of my cruise to watch the debate, if it were available. I can catch up on all of that when I get home!”

Why Carnival Shouldn’t Show the Debate

It should be noted that while Carnival Cruise Line is “America’s Cruise Line” by their own admission, many guests sailing each week are not from the US and would not have nearly as much interest in the US presidential election or the debates that precede it.

To opt to showcase one country’s political process and not another’s could be contentious in itself, and leads to a very slippery slope of what is important and what is not for keeping cruisers informed and updated while they sail.

Read Also: Carnival Cruise Line Advises Guests About Sports Broadcasts

After politics, why not sporting events? Award shows? Celebrity events? Hotly anticipated show premiers or finales? There are many broadcast decisions that could easily be turned into their own debates of whether or not they should be aired onboard.

It should also be noted that any cruise guest on any Carnival ship has the option of purchasing Wi-Fi plans to help them stay updated through their preferred news source, either with a pre-cruise, full-length plan or a daily purchase rate.