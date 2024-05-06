Carnival Brand Ambassador Announces Next FFS Sailing

Carnival Cruise Line’s popular Brand Ambassador, John Heald, has announced his next “FFS” cruise, a “For Fun Sake” sailing that will feature exclusive activities for registered guests. This will be the seventh of these wildly popular themed cruises and is always a fun time for participating travelers.

Heald generally offers just one such cruise annually, and while it is not a full-ship charter sailing, registration for the special events is limited to 700 guests.

“I am proud to announce the details for our cruise for FFS #7 in 2025,” Heald said on his popular Facebook page. “I hope to see you there.”

The themed cruise will be the February 16, 2025 departure of Carnival Magic, a 6-night Eastern Caribbean sailing from Miami, Florida. The itinerary includes visits to Carnival’s private destination in the Bahamas, Princess Cays, as well as Grand Turk and Amber Cove, both popular destinations for many Carnival cruise fans.

As an interesting note, the very first FFS cruise was also aboard Carnival Magic. Other sailings have been held aboard Carnival Freedom, Carnival Horizon, Carnival Breeze, and other ships in the Carnival fleet.

Heald explained that he had hoped to offer the FFS sailing from Galveston, New Orleans, or Long Beach. Because bookings for 2025 are so strong already, however, it wasn’t possible to secure an appropriate departure that has enough open cabins to permit the special event.

“Revenue management gave me two choices. One was a cruise to Alaska in April and the other, well, was this one,” Heald explained. “As much as I would loved Alaska I know that it would have meant many would not want to join me.”

The special FFS events onboard will only be available to passengers who register, which will be limited to 700 guests. The 130,000-gross-ton, Dream-class Carnival Magic can welcome 3,690 guests at double occupancy, or up to 4,724 travelers when fully booked with all berths filled.

Exclusive activities for those registered include two complimentary cocktail parties during the cruise, private tea times, special morning breakfasts and meet-and-greets, as well as other exclusive events. A welcome aboard lanyard and a unique FFS gift will also be given to each registered guest.

Carnival Magic Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: NAN728)

On previous FFS cruises, activities have included autograph sessions with John Heald, charity auctions, karaoke contests, question-and-answer sessions, and more.

Of course, all guests will also have access to all the fun aboard Carnival Magic, including comedy shows, production performances, fabulous food, and all the ship’s amazing amenities.

Registering for the FFS Cruise

Registration for the FFS event is just $30 per person, which covers the costs of the exclusive parties, gifts, and gratuities for the crew members who will make each activity fun and memorable. Guests must first have a fully paid deposit for the sailing, or have paid for the cruise in full, in order to register.

Registration information is typically found as an add-on shore excursion on Carnival’s website. For the 2025 sailing, guests will need to log in to their booking and look for the registration link as a shore excursion for Princess Cays. While the “excursion” is listed as a one hour event, the registration covers all FFS activities for the sailing.

Interested guests will want to register as quickly as possible, as these special opportunities sell out very quickly.

In fact, for the FFS #6 cruise in February 2024 – which opened for registration on July 31, 2023 – a technical glitch caused initial difficulties and the 650 available spaces sold out in just five minutes. That cruise was aboard Carnival Horizon on an 8-night Southern Caribbean itinerary.