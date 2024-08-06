Carnival and Grand Turk Set New Public Access Guidelines

With more and more cruise ports developing multi-use facilities that can not only support ship visits but can be great community resources as well, it is important that clear guidelines be developed to ensure safety and security for all guests and port residents.

Carnival Cruise Line has partnered with the Turks & Caicos Islands Government to agree on such guidelines for the Grand Turk Cruise Center (GTCC).

This will permit local residents the ability to enjoy the facilities as well as safeguard cruise visitors when necessary. Furthermore, the policies are designed to promote a family-friendly atmosphere while supporting local businesses.

“We greatly appreciate the collaborative spirit of partnership from government and cruise center leaders to provide an added layer of security at the Grand Turk Cruise Center facilities, while also allowing residents all opportunities to enjoy the beach, shopping and restaurants,” said Juan Fernandez, vice president of Carnival Corporation’s destination operations.

The new policies will be effective from Thursday, August 15, 2024, with Mardi Gras and Carnival Freedom both in port that day. The new policies include identification requirements as well as a code of conduct.

To minimize crowds as much as possible, public access to the Grand Turk Cruise Center will require all individuals to receive a one-day identification badge from the main entrance gate.

There will be no cost or admission fee to obtain a badge, but visitors must be 18 years or older and show a valid government ID. Younger guests (under age 18) must be accompanied by an adult.

Anyone at the GTCC without the proper identification badge will be asked to leave and may be referred to local law enforcement on possible trespassing or similar charges. Anyone who violates the admission policy may not be able to return to the GTCC for three months or longer, depending on the severity of their transgression.

A key feature of the new agreement is the code of conduct, intended to ensure that only authorized activities take place and everyone can feel welcome.

First off, visitors may not engage in any business activities within the port area. This includes solicitation and sales of any kind, except by approved tour operators or licensed retailers authorized within the space. This will eliminate any high-pressure sales or peddling that may compete with authorized individuals.

It goes without saying, but illegal activities are not permitted, including assault, drug dealing, or other illicit activities. Similarly, no weapons of any kind are permitted.

Furthermore, no visitors – whether cruise guests or otherwise – may interfere with the work activities of GTCC employees or licensed tour operators. No public nuisance activities are permitted, such as any obstruction of walkways or “any act that endangers the morals, comfort level of the public, or obstructs the enjoyment of rights common to all.”

Finally, any language or behaviors considered to be “abusive, offensive, [or] threatening” will not be permitted.

“The Government’s role is to ensure that those with access to the facilities at the Grand Turk Cruise Center – be they cruise passengers, tour operators, vendors, and visitors to the port – have an enjoyable experience,” commented the Honourable Charles Washington Misick, Premier of the Turks & Caicos Islands.

“The Government is committed to working with Grand Turk Cruise Center to improve service delivery so that the destination remains competitive, whilst ensuring safety, and providing sustainable economic opportunities.”

Cruise Ships Docked in Grand Turk (Photo Credit: Mateus Andre)

It should be noted that many of the provisions in these new guidelines are very similar to the code of conduct for guests onboard every Carnival cruise ship.

To clarify the new procedure, cruise guests will not need to obtain a day pass to the Grand Turk Cruise Center – that provision applies to local residents only – but cruise travelers will nevertheless be expected to abide by the code of conduct.

While Carnival Cruise Line is the most popular visitor to Grand Turk, other cruise lines – Royal Caribbean International, Virgin Voyages, Celebrity Cruises, Princess Cruises, etc. – also visit the destination and will also need to follow the new guidelines.

Biggest Problems in Port

While Grand Turk can be an enjoyable cruise destination with its tropical climate, laid-back atmosphere, and colorful culture, frequent cruise guests have noted some uncomfortable problems.

Read Also: Grand Turk Cruise Port – Pier, Facilities, and What’s Nearby

Transient vendors – those who aren’t authorized to operate in the area – can often be forceful when trying to attract customers, which can make visitors uncomfortable. Similarly, illicit beach chair or umbrella operators may “sell” prime space on the beach to cruise travelers at disparate rates or with poor quality products and service.

Furthermore, reports of selling drugs at the beach area have been frequent, but hopefully this new policy will help curb that illegal activity.

Wherever cruise guests visit, they are always obligated to abide by local laws and regulations. Savvy travelers will double check restrictions for the ports of call they plan to visit and will be on their best behavior as guests in different countries on all their cruise travels.