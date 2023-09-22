Carnival Alerts Guests to Potential Weather Impact on Cruises

Carnival Cruise Line has reached out to guests booked aboard three different ships sailing this weekend to alert them to potential impacts of a developing tropical cyclone.

While there are no itinerary adjustments confirmed at this time, guests will want to stay in close contact with the cruise line in case of further updates or last-minute changes.

Three Carnival Ships on Weather Alert

With a new tropical storm developing off the southeastern coast of the US and forecast to move north over the weekend, Carnival Cruise Line is notifying guests setting sail on Carnival Venezia, Carnival Legend, and Carnival Magic to stay alert to possible adjustments. All guests received a notification on Thursday, September 21, to stay alert and to sign up for cruise line text messages for updates on their sailings.

The 135,225-gross ton Carnival Venezia is scheduled to depart from New York on Saturday, September 23, for a 6-night Canada & New England cruise that will visit Portland, Maine; Saint John, New Brunswick; and Halifax, Nova Scotia before returning to New York on Friday, September 29.

The 88,500-gross ton Carnival Legend is setting sail from Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday, September 24, for a 6-night Bermuda sailing, with no ports of call other than Kings Wharf for an overnight visit.

Photo Credit: Tony Davis

The 128,000-gross ton Carnival Magic is sailing from Norfolk, Virginia on Sunday, September 24, also for a 6-night Bermuda cruise, which will enjoy an overnight port visit to Kings Wharf.

“At present, there is no change to our sailing plan,” the notifications for all three cruises read. “As everyone’s safety is our priority, we will continue to monitor the weather forecast and provide timely updates should there be any impact to your embarkation.”

Guests are asked not to head to the cruise terminal for embarkation until they have received a final update from the cruise line, in case there are changes or delays.

Carnival Magic Reminders

In addition to the notification about the tropical storm – which is not expected to strengthen into a hurricane, but will nonetheless create rough sailing conditions – guests booked on Carnival Magic have received an additional reminder about their embarkation in Norfolk.

The email notes, “terminal arrival appointments will be strictly enforced and guests who arrive before their selected time will be asked to return later.”

Carnival Magic, Norfolk, Virginia (Photo Credit: Nauticus)

Shuttle buses are provided between the parking area and the cruise terminal, which are approximately 1.5 miles (2.4 kilometers) apart. Parking payments must be made in cash or via credit card, and are due upon arrival.

All guests must also be onboard Carnival Magic no later than 60 minutes before the sailing time, which is currently scheduled for 5:30 p.m. It is possible the ship’s embarkation may be moved earlier to provide a wider margin ahead of the incoming storm, though this has not yet been decided and at the moment, the departure time remains as originally planned.

Tropical Storm Expected

While the rough weather that may impact all three Carnival cruises is currently only a “potential tropical storm” it is expected to strengthen into an official tropical storm on Friday, September 22.

The center of the storm is currently 620 miles (998 kilometers) east of Bermuda, moving north at 14 miles per hour (23 kilometers per hour). The maximum sustained winds are reported at 50 mph (80 kph), though the system does not yet have a defined eye or complete circulation that is necessary for tropical storm classification.

Potential Tropical Cyclone Sixteen

Tropical storm warnings are already in effect from North Carolina north to New Jersey, with the entire region likely to be impacted by strong winds, large waves, and heavy rain.

Any guests sailing in the region over the next few days, including coastal cruises as well as fall foliage sailings, may want to be prepared for less-than-ideal weather and the possibility of itinerary adjustments.