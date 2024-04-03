Atlantic Canada Set for Another Record Cruise Season in 2024

The Atlantic Canada Cruise Association announced an optimistic outlook for the 2024 cruise season, with over 600 ship calls anticipated across Atlantic Canadian ports. The surge aims to surpass the record-breaking numbers seen in 2023.

A Positive Outlook for Atlantic Canada

The Atlantic Canada Cruise Association (ACCA) is poised for a groundbreaking year as it prepares to host over 600 cruise ship calls in 2024. The association reported a forecasted growth of 10% in cruise passenger visits for the upcoming season, launching on April 6, 2024.

Atlantic Canada ports include Halifax, in Nova Scotia’s capital city; Sydney, located on Cape Breton Island in Nova Scotia; Charlottetown, in the capital city of Prince Edward Island; Saint John, in New Brunswick; and Corner Brook, located on the island portion of Newfoundland and Labrador.

Said Sarah Rumley, ACCA executive director, “We are thrilled to welcome over 600 cruise ship calls to Atlantic Canada this year.”

She added, “Visitors are drawn to our region for its unique culture, hospitable nature, and breathtaking landscapes. It is through embracing these differences that ACCA has successfully positioned Atlantic Canada as a premier cruise destination.”

The season kicks off at the Port of Halifax with the arrival of the 2,550-passenger MSC Poesia, which is arriving in Nova Scotia on its 2024 World Cruise. The ship will continue to Sydney and Charlottetown before a call in Quebec City, leaving Canada for Greenland on April 11.

Halifax Leads Atlantic Canada

This year, the ports across Atlantic Canada are gearing up for a substantial increase in ship calls and passenger visits. The leader of ports will be Halifax, which anticipates 204 calls, including 12 vessels making their first appearance.

Following MSC Poesia is an impressive lineup of ships, with Holland America’s ms Voldendam and ms Zuiderdam and Princess Cruises’ Coral Princess, Emerald Princess, and Island Princess dominating the waterways.

Celebrity Cruise Ship at Port of Halifax (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

The lineup also includes Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Pearl, Norwegian Prima and Norwegian Geyaway; Oceania Cruises’ Insignia; Regent Seven Seas Cruises’ Seven Seas Mariner; Royal Caribbean International’s Liberty of the Seas; Seabourn’s Seabourn Quest; Silversea’s Silver Shadow; and Viking Oceans’ Viking Mars and Viking Star.

Read Also: Canadian Ports Foresee Record Cruise Traffic in 2024

MSC Cruises also adds MSC Meraviglia as a second ship to call on the northern port, while Cunard’s Queen Mary 2 will make an appearance. As multiple ships call on Halifax, the port will see a 35.7% surge in visits, particularly in its peak months of June, July, and August.

Ports Brace for an Influx

Also set to break records for its second consecutive year is Port Sydney, which plans to welcome seven new ships during its summer season. The port anticipates a 17% increase in calls, with 119 calls scheduled in 2024.

Cruise Ships at Port Charlottetown

Besides MSC’s World Cruise, Oceania Cruises’ World Cruise on Insignia will arrive in port on July 5. ms Volendam, Coral Princess and others visiting Halifax will include Syndey on their routes. Cape Breton will also welcome Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Pride and the new Carnival Venezia, Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Eclipse and P&O Cruises’ Arcadia to its hefty season.

With a forecast of 96 calls, Port Charlottetown aims to welcome over 166,000 passengers. The calendar features five inaugural visits and notable multiple-ship days. On June 25, the port will experience its first multiple ship day with Silver Shadow and ms Volendam arriving simultaneously.

Over 170,000 guests are expected across 75 calls in Port Saint John, enriched by 10 first-time visits and several overnight stays. At the same time, Corner Brook will follow a banner year with 37 ships and 57,000 passengers anticipated. It will also receive 10 inaugural calls.