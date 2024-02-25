Canadian Port Poised to Have Record-Breaking Season

With an impressive line of 96 ships calling in 2024, Port Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island (PEI), Canada, is set to host a historic number of visitors, marking a milestone in its cruise sector.

Historic Leap in Cruise Operations

Port Charlottetown, the port of call for Canada’s picturesque Prince Edward Islands, is expecting its most bustling year yet, with 2024 projections showing a record-breaking 96 cruise ships docking at the port.

This fleet will bring over 165,000 passengers to the island, alongside a dedicated crew totaling over 74,000 individuals.

“We are thrilled to unveil the 2024 cruise schedule, marking a historic milestone for Port Charlottetown,” said Mike Cochrane, CEO of the Charlottetown Harbour Authority. “The impressive increase in ship visits and passenger numbers underscores the growing appeal of our destination.”

With 2023’s cruise revenue coming in around $21.5 million, the port anticipates a greater economic impact for 2024 to coincide with the increase in ships.

A Dynamic Spring and Summer Season Ahead

The 2024 cruise season at Port Charlottetown is set to make waves with 18 double cruise ship days, three triple cruise ships, and a monumental day hosting four ships simultaneously on October 1. The record-breaking day will bring up to 6,000 passengers into port.

While the fall months are traditionally the peak period for Charlottetown’s port, the 2024 season brings a refreshing change, showcasing a significant increase in cruise ship bookings during the spring and summer months. Cochrane highlights the shift as “fantastic.”

The season kicks off in April with the arrival of MSC Poesia‘s World Cruise on April 8, bringing up to 3,013 passengers and 987 crew members, setting the tone for an extraordinary few months ahead.

Viking Cruises‘ Viking Polaris and Holland America Line’s Volendam follow closely, arriving in late April and contributing to a robust start with a combined capacity of 3,391 passengers and 1,247 crew.

The momentum continues into May with multiple calls from these ships and the introduction of the Canadian cruise line Pearl Seas’ intimate Pearl Mist, enhancing the diverse lineup.

As summer unfolds, Volendam emerges as a frequent visitor, complemented by appearances from Silversea’s Silver Shadow, which can accommodate 392 passengers and 302 crew, and Princess Cruises’ Emerald Princess, which can hold 3,080 passengers and 1,200 crew.

Charlottetown

July further diversifies with the arrival of Holland America’s second ship, Zuiderdam, and the smaller Adventure Canada ship, Ocean Endeavor, showcasing the port’s appeal to both large-scale operations and boutique cruise experiences.

The pace picks up in August with a varied roster of returning ships, including significant calls from Princess Cruises, Holland America, Silversea, and Viking Cruises. Seabourn also enters the scene with Seabourn Quest, bringing up to 450 passengers and 335 crew members on its two visits.

Fall Cruise Extravaganza

The onset of Port Charlottetown’s fall season heralds the arrival of some of the cruise industry’s biggest names, including Norwegian Cruise Line (NCL), Royal Caribbean, and Celebrity Cruises.

The Norwegian fleet sailing in Prince Edward Island, comprising Norwegian Gem, Norwegian Jade, Norwegian Joy, and Norwegian Sky, is set to make a significant impact, bringing up to 10,734 passengers and just over 4,800 crew members on each of their calls.

Meanwhile, Royal Caribbean’s Jewel of the Seas and Celebrity Cruises’ Celebrity Eclipse and Celebrity Serenity further elevate the season’s offerings, potentially adding nearly 9,300 passengers and 2,778 crew during their stops.

October will stand out as the season’s climax, enriched by Canada’s peak fall foliage. The lineup of ships includes Princess Cruises, NCL, Holland America, Silversea, and Celebrity Cruises.

The month is further highlighted by the arrival of Viking Cruises’ Viking Neptune and Viking Mars, P&O’s Aurora, German-based Phoenix Reisen’s Artania, and Saga Cruises’ Spirit of Adventure.