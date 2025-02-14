Are Extras Really Necessary on Alaska-Bound Princess Cruises?

For cruise fans who are interested in sailing to Alaska, Princess Cruises is one of the most popular brands to visit the Last Frontier state every summer.

Following a record-breaking season for Alaska bookings in 2024, the cruise line is sending seven ships to the region in 2025.

But for prospective cruisers hoping to make the most of their voyage, there are questions regarding if splurging for the Princess Premier or Princess Plus packages are worth it – which come with an additional expense but make the sailing more all-inclusive once onboard.

“We are looking into a cruise to Alaska, but it’s been a few years since we’ve booked a cruise, and now it seems that every cruise line I look at has an ‘extra’ package for beverages, dining, etc. that is recommended,” one potential guest wrote on Reddit.

“On the Princess cruise I’m looking at, this adds $1,300 to our fare,” he added. “When is it worth it to buy?”

Unfortunately, this question does not have an answer that is one-size-fits-all – as it depends on what amenities each travel party intends to take advantage of while onboard.

In the best case scenario, the idea is that the daily fee – $60 per day per guest for the Princess Plus package and $90 per day per guest for the Princess Premier package – will ultimately cost less than purchasing other offerings a la carte.

The Premier plan, which was just revamped in August of 2024, comes with the most perks.

These include Wi-Fi for up to 4 devices, unlimited premium drinks (such as bottled water, specialty coffee, juice, and some alcohol), unlimited meals at specialty restaurants onboard, reserved seating for production shows, and more.

The Princess Plus plan is a step down, but includes similar amenities, such as Wi-Fi for one device, a wide selection of non-alcoholic drinks, and two casual meals (while the Premier plan includes unlimited casual and specialty meals).

Both plans cover gratuities for the crew and waive the OceanNow fee – which means crew members will deliver drinks, snacks, and some essentials to guests wherever they are onboard for free.

Should You Splurge on an Alaskan Cruise?

While Princess’s extra packages certainly come with perks, they may not be worth it for guests who don’t plan to take advantage of the majority of what they include.

There will be some cases where it’s more cost effective to purchase some amenities or services individually as needed – and it is not mandatory to sign up for one of these packages.

The cruise fare for the Carnival-owned cruise line also automatically includes things like meals in the main dining rooms, many snacks, and entertainment – including the production shows (but without reserved seating).

But in the Reddit community where the prospective passenger posted his inquiry, the packages were generally seen as a good value – with some feeling like Princess’s plans include more than other cruise lines.

Princess Cruises’ Premier Package

They also appreciated not owing anything extra at the end of their cruises because everything was already paid for through the package.

“On most cruise lines I would say no. However, on Princess I usually buy the Plus. Unlike most other lines, the $60 a day covers a lot more than just drinks. After the gratuities, Wi-Fi, and a couple casual meals I break even with just my bottled water and specialty coffees,” one person replied.

“I feel like if you planned to get a Wi-Fi package and have a drink or two a day, Princess Plus is a no-brainer, especially since they hiked the a la carte Wi-Fi price to $25 a day…If you planned on eating at specialty restaurants then Premier also gets into no-brainer territory pretty fast,” another chimed in.

Read Also: How Much Does an Alaska Cruise Cost in 2025?

Additionally, the Premier and Plus packages are not the only way to enhance your Princess Cruise to Alaska.

The California-based cruise line is famous for its cruisetours – which combine the best of land and sea – and the brand has just expanded its offerings for the 2025 and 2026 seasons.

While the itineraries vary, they give guests the opportunity to explore five national parks in greater depth, such as Denali, Kenai Fjords, and Glacier Bay, along with embarking on a 7-night Alaska sailing.