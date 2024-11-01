AARP Changes the Discount on Carnival Gift Cards

Carnival Cruise Line fans are not happy. Looks like AARP changed its discount available for members of Carnival Cruise Line, lowering the rate from 10 percent to 8 percent off.

This translates to a $92 price tag for a $100 Carnival gift card and $460 for a $500 card, where previously, the savings allowed members to buy the same $100 card for $90.

Initially, some cruisers logged onto AARP and found gift cards for the cruise line missing altogether.

The sudden change sparked angry discussions on social media, where members voiced disappointment, even reaching out to Carnival Cruise Line’s Brand Ambassador, John Heald, with not-so-kind feedback.

“I received a large amount of bollockings this morning about a change to the percentage of something to do with the gift cards,” he posted on his page. “This has nothing to do with the cruise line.”

“That’s what happens when thousands of cruisers listen to tips in this group and sign up for AARP. Supply and demand,” wrote a cruiser on a public Facebook page not operated by Carnival Cruise Line.

“Getting a $500 gift card for $460 is still awesome though,” the passenger went on to say. “Still saving and happy to be cruising.”

Although Heald went on to say the gift cards rates are determined “by the people that distribute them,” AARP’s discounts are created in partnership with various companies, including cruise lines.

As some noted, the discounts can come and go and fluctuate due to demand and cruise ship availability, just as regular discounts are offered by the cruise lines themselves.

How Rewards Offer Savings

AARP, typically reserved for ages 50 and older, offers its members the opportunity to purchase discounted digital gift cards for various retailers and services through its AARP Rewards program, a special loyalty program that members need to enroll in.

These gift cards, of which only five per month can be purchased, can be redeemed for cruise bookings and onboard spending just like cash, helping cruise guests save money on travel.

However, AARP clearly defines the Carnival Cruise Line gift cards are a “limited time offer, while supplies last.”

AARP Carnival Gift Card

Members of AARP can also find discounts under their membership benefits, along with savings in various categories beyond travel, such as entertainment, health and wellness, and dining.

The company also features Limited Time Deals. For example, a current Limited Time Deal provides free Surf Wi-Packages on 2025 Grand Voyages of Holland America Line, while a standard Cruise Deal features up to $200 onboard credit on select cruises on the same cruise line.

AARP’s travel discounts, for the most part, are pretty decent. Members can find coupons and online offers and also link their membership to participating travel brands to rack up rewards points. It advertises that it saved its members $580 million in everyday and travel discounts in 2023.

But, AARP works much like credit card rewards programs, which may offer their own discounts and gift card options. Anyone attempting to score a cruise deal should scour through each of their memberships and credit cards to find the best deals, not to mention travel agents, booking engines, and the cruise lines themselves.

Carnival Cruise Line, for example, is currently offering a sale through Sunday, November 3, 2024, with up to 40 percent off sailings through April 2027 with free room upgrades and 50 percent off deposits.

A discount is a discount. Enjoy them when you can find them!