50 Carnival-Owned Cruise Ships Now Have New Casino System

Hitting the jackpot just got a whole lot easier for cruise passengers on Carnival Corporation ships. Maybe.

Casino table games developer Galaxy Gaming has announced its Galaxy Operating System (GOS) is now available on over 50 vessels, featuring advanced jackpot programs that grow as players place bets, creating larger potential winnings.

The new system also features nebula sensors to provide accurate betting and winnings data and digital management tools.

“The innovative GOS technology not only elevates the quality of our gaming offerings but also ensures that our customers enjoy a seamless and engaging experience throughout their voyage,” said Dave Thomas, vice president for North American gaming operations at Carnival Corporation.

The rollout of the GOS has Carnival Corporation expanding its gaming offerings for its passengers on its cruise lines, including Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, AIDA Cruises, Cunard, P&O Cruises, Seabourn, and Costa Cruises.

The new jackpot gaming system has already paid out over $5 million in winnings, according to Galaxy Gaming.

“We are thrilled that the deployment of our GOS system, along with our joint efforts to create engaging player experiences, has brought a best-in-class table games experience to [Carnival Corporation] casino players across the entire fleet,” said Galaxy Gaming’s President and CEO Matt Reback.

However, the new technology is not without its controversy. Although the advanced jackpot progressives allow for larger jackpots that attract more players, the digital tracking tools and sensors also allow casinos to better understand player behavior.

This means casinos can optimize games to maximize their profits.

The dynamic payout technology also allows casinos to offer enticing odds, while keeping the house edge intact, making it a bit harder for passengers to win.

The Perks and Pitfalls of Gaming at Sea

Casinos play a big role in the gaming industry, which, in the US reached a record-breaking $66.5 billion in 2023 at land-based operations. This included traditional casinos, which generated $49.4 billion.

Sports betting and online gaming also added to the gaming industry high, bringing in nearly $11 billion and $6.2 billion, respectively.

Cruise lines, however, sail in international waters and are not subject to the same regulations so data on casino revenue is harder to come by. Instead, these figures are added into onboarding spending, which Royal Caribbean recently said accounted for approximately 35 percent of its total revenue in the third quarter of 2024.

Carnival Cruise Line’s Slot Machines on Mardi Gras (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

Carnival Corporation ships have a variety of games at its casinos, such as slot machines, poker, and blackjack, and caters to all skill levels, from beginners at slot machines to seasoned players competing in poker tournaments. Some cruises even offer free lessons to encourage participation.

High rollers can take advantage of VIP perks, such as access to exclusive tables and complimentary drinks. Carnival Cruise Line, for example, features its Carnival Players Club and members receive invitations to exclusive events, access to special promotions, and, yes, free drinks while playing.

The program features various tiers that offering bigger rewards the more guests play and the more guests win. For instance, Elite cruisers may receive perks like free parking, complimentary shore excursions, and beverage packages.

On Holland America Line, it’s the Ocean Players Club, which has similar tiers and rewards. Additionally, the cruise line has a Casino Players Match program to compete at other casinos to win free cruises.

However, gambling at sea isn’t without its downsides. Odds on slot machines are notoriously less favorable than those at gaming hubs on land, and payouts can vary widely depending on the cruise.