Carnival Makes it Clear After Private Slot Tournament Refused

A slot tournament can be a fun way to spend time in the casino even for travelers who have little or no gambling experience, but are private slot pull tournaments permitted on Carnival Cruise Line? Brand Ambassador John Heald has offered some clarification about what is and is not permitted onboard.

Heald’s announcement comes after a recent guest reached out to the Brand Ambassador noting that her cruise was “ruined” when she wasn’t permitted to hold a private slot tournament.

While the ship name and date of her sailing were not revealed, the issue is not that she wanted to organize such a tournament, but the manner in which she went about trying to do so.

“The main problem with what happened was that the guest had been standing inside the casino, holding a sign that said ‘Slot Pull Sign Up’ and was selling tickets to join,” Heald explained. “Now I understand that the guest may not have known the rules. But obviously this is not allowed as not only taking money from other guests for anything is not permitted, doing so inside the casino is, well, you know.”

This restriction is similar to a recent clarification Heald issued that setting up games of left-center-right for prize money is not permitted.

The same restriction applies to any unauthorized activity that involves exchanging money, as Carnival Cruise Line must adhere to local business and gambling laws based on where the ship is sailing.

It is possible to set up private slot tournaments, but it must be done through the casino while onboard the ship. Neither Heald nor his assistant is able to set up such a private event for guests prior to sailing, as the ultimate decision is up to each ship’s casino host.

“If you wish to have a private slot tournament please speak to the casino host once on board,” Heald suggested. “He or she will help you with this, help find a time, and go through the various rules.”

Whether or not a slot tournament can be arranged will depend on the overall popularity of the casino, available space, and any other operational concerns for an individual sailing.

Staffing, previously organized tournaments, or slot machine maintenance could all impact whether or not a private tournament can be set up.

What Is a Private Slot Tournament?

Private slot pulls or tournaments are often set up through social media groups, inviting guests booked on the same cruise to join in. All entrants typically pay a small fee to be part of the activity.

Once in the ship’s casino, designated slot machines are used – perhaps a favorite game of the group or a game that was voted on prior to the cruise.

A set number of “pulls” are then used, with each player having a turn. Individual scores may be tallied, and after everyone has played, the earned winnings are divvied up among players.

Casino on the Carnival Jubilee Cruise Ship

This can be a way for multiple players to spend a longer time on a single machine, potentially building to a much larger jackpot than they may earn individually with just a few dollars’ for the entry fee.

For example, just playing $5 may not earn a single player much, but if they are part of a group of 20 players, the $100 total from everyone’s entry fee could add up to much more substantial winnings.

While some cruise travelers enjoy these activities, others consider them unfair as it is usually the organizer’s casino card that will be used for the entire tournament. This gives that individual a great way to build up extra loyalty points in the casino without investing their own money.

Official slot tournaments organized by the cruise line do not use just one person’s card, and may be organized differently. For example, all players may play at once as quickly as possible for a set amount of time, with the winner determined by overall individual scores. Furthermore, a set prize amount is usually provided, rather than prizes determined by the machine’s total.

