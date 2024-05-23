Carnival Cruise Line Partners for Exclusive Casino Benefits

Carnival Cruise Line has announced a new partnership with Bally’s Corporation, the U.S.-based gaming and entertainment company renowned for its casinos, hotels, and resorts. The collaboration will offer exclusive cruise benefits to Bally’s Rewards members, including complimentary and discounted cruises.

Starting May 23, 2024, Bally’s Rewards members in the Legend, SuperStar, and Star tiers are eligible for special perks on Carnival cruises.

Entrance to Bally’s (Photo Credit: Ritu Manoj Jethani)

“We’re committed to our Carnival Players Club, and in Bally’s, we have a partner that values its own loyal guests with the same fervor,” said Marty Goldman, Carnival Corporation’s senior vice president of global casino operations.

He added, “We have plenty of fun to go around across our fleet, so we’re excited to bring Bally’s on board with us and look forward to growing this unique partnership.”

Mike Donovan, chief marketing officer and senior vice president of gaming for Bally’s, echoed the sentiment, saying, “This collaboration brings together two industry leaders, combining the excitement of Bally’s gaming experience with the unparalleled entertainment and hospitality of Carnival Cruise Line. Together, we will create unforgettable experiences for our guests, both on land and at sea.”

Carnival Cruise Line is leveraging its 14 U.S. homeports and fleet of 27 ships, including the new Carnival Jubilee, which sails out of Galveston, Texas, and Carnival Firenze, which arrived in its Long Beach, California, home in April, to make it easier for Bally’s Rewards members to take advantage of the new cruise benefits, which include complimentary cruises, discounted rates, and special events tailored specifically for Bally’s patrons.

Complimentary Cruises and Casino Perks

Bally Rewards is a multi-tiered program that offers members rewards based on their play, such as gifts, complimentary dinners, and stays at casino resorts. The new partnership with Carnival Cruise Line will give Bally Rewards members the opportunity to receive complimentary cruises aboard Carnival ships.

Bally Rewards members can earn benefits at 17 nationwide casino resorts, including Bally’s Atlantic City, New Jersey; Bally’s Lake Tahoe, Nevada; and Bally’s Shreveport, Louisiana, by presenting their rewards cards at gaming tables. It is also available via an app for online gaming.

Photo By: Carnival Cruise Line

The partnership with Carnival Cruise Line also allows members to enjoy Carnival’s array of casino experiences on its ships, designed to entertain both novice and experienced players. The casinos feature a wide selection of slot machines, ranging from penny slots to high-stakes machines.

For those who prefer table games, Carnival’s casinos provide a variety of options, including roulette, craps, poker, and multiple variations of blackjack. Casino staff are available to explain the rules of different games to newcomers.

Poker enthusiasts can also enjoy a range of games, from three-card poker to advanced Texas Hold’Em PokerPro tables, which offer a touchscreen interface. The casinos also host high-stakes tables and poker tournaments for those looking to test their skills and compete for significant winnings.

Additionally, the Carnival Players Club is a loyalty program available to cruise passengers 18 and older that allows them to earn points at table games and slots. The points can be redeemed for additional onboard benefits, including complimentary drinks, special promotions, and invitations to exclusive events.

The partnership is not the first for Carnival Cruise Line. In 2022, Carnival Corporation, which also operates Holland America Line and Princess Cruises, partnered with BetMGM to add sports books on more than 50 ships based in the U.S.

That collaboration allows passengers to bet on sports while at sea or docked in a state that allows betting using a mobile app or onboard kiosk.