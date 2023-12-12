2025 New York Sailings Open for Carnival’s Italian-Style Ship

Carnival Cruise Line has announced the opening of bookings for the summer and fall 2025 cruises for the Carnival Venezia. The announcement completes the 2025-26 deployment schedule, introducing a vast array of cruises from New York to the Caribbean, Bermuda, and extended Carnival Journeys.

Carnival Venezia is the first cruise ship sailing under the Carnival Fun Italian Style banner, offering cruises with a distinctly Italian touch.

New York Cruises Aboard Carnival Venezia

Carnival Cruise Line has opened for bookings cruises in 2025-2026 onboard Carnival Venezia sailing from New York City today, December 12. Guests have a wide variety of sailings to choose from, including Bermuda cruises, Eastern Caribbean voyages, and longer Carnival Journeys.

From New York, Carnival Venezia will explore Bermuda, with guests having the choice of four-day long weekend getaways, departing Thursdays from May through September 2025. Additionally, two special five-day cruises in August and October 2025 offer an extended two-day stay in Bermuda.

These itineraries build on the Carnival Venezia’s 2024 Bermuda sailings, which include four- to seven-day cruises. The seven-day sailings feature a three-day visit to Bermuda, and another week-long option includes a stop at Halifax, Nova Scotia, in Canada.

Fred Stein, Vice President of Revenue Planning and Deployment for Carnival Cruise Line: “Carnival Venezia is a unique ship, and so is her deployment schedule. From weekend getaways to longer Carnival Journeys sailings, our guests sailing on this ship have a range of great options to choose from – with many visits to Bermuda among them.

These added sailings are unlocking our richest Bermuda deployment, with more cruises set to call on the popular destination than ever before.”

Carnival Venezia Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Mariusz Lopusiewicz / Shutterstock)

Carnival Cruise Line fans that want to sail to Bermuda in 2025-2026 are in for a treat, as the cruise line has scheduled four ships to sail to Bermuda. These include Carnival Spirit, Carnival Pride, and Carnival Glory, besides Carnival Venezia.

Carnival Venezia will also offer a variety of eight-, nine-, and ten-day Eastern Caribbean itineraries from New York. The cruises include visits to Caribbean and Bahamas destinations such as San Juan, Puerto Rico; Grand Turk, St. Thomas; St. Maarten; Half Moon Cay in the Bahamas, and Carnival’s new exclusive destination, Celebration Key on Grand Bahamas Island.

Carnival Journeys Cruises Onboard Carnival Venezia

For those guests who cannot get enough of being onboard a Carnival Cruise Line ship, the company has opened up bookings for four extended Carnival Journeys cruises.

Two of these Carnival Journeys will sail roundtrip from New York City. After departure from the Big Apple, guests will have three fun days at sea, followed by visits to Caribbean islands such as St. Maarten; St. Kitts; Tortola, British Virgin Islands; Dominica; Barbados; and St. Lucia, with the exact ports depending on which voyage they choose.

Carnival Venezia (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Another Carnival Journeys cruise onboard Carnival Venezia will be a repositioning cruise from New York to its winter homeport of Port Canaveral, along the way, the ship will visit Aruba, Curacao, and St. Croix. An 11-day voyage visiting Grand Turk, Aruba, Curacao, and St. Thomas, USVI, ending in New York, is also available.

In addition to the New York sailings, Carnival Venezia will offer several cruises from Port Canaveral in 2025. These include a three-day sailing to Celebration Key and a week-long Western Caribbean cruise visiting Mahogany Bay; Belize; and Cozumel, Mexico.

The 135,225 gross tons Carnival Venezia, which joined the fleet this year, has introduced all-new Carnival Fun Italian Style experiences.

The ship currently cruises from the Manhattan Cruise Terminal in New York City offering eight to 12-night cruises to the Bahamas and the Caribbean. A Second Italian-themed cruise ship will join the fleet in 2024, Carnival Firenze.