1.2 Million Cruise Passengers Break New Orleans Arrival Record

Just as New Orleans gears up to host one of the world’s biggest sporting events on February 9, with over 100,000 people expected to arrive for Super Bowl LIX, the Crescent City’s Port of New Orleans (Port NOLA) marked a milestone year in 2024, surpassing 1.2 million cruise passenger movements.

The Louisiana cruise hub, which serves both ocean-going and river cruise lines, credited increased demand for its record-breaking numbers.

“We are grateful to our cruise and hospitality partners, including New Orleans & Company, for their role in helping Port NOLA achieve a record-breaking number of passengers,” said Port NOLA President and CEO Beth Branch.

“These valued partnerships continue to drive strong demand and promising growth projections for both ocean-going and river cruising from Port NOLA,” she continued. “We look forward to building on this momentum for another successful year in 2025.”

Port NOLA’s findings also revealed that the majority of cruise passengers arrived at its two terminals – Erato Street and Julia Street – from out of state, with 70 percent extending their trips by one or two days.

These stays contributed to more than 300,000 hotel room nights and an estimated $125 million in local spending annually.

Said Walt Leger III, president and CEO of New Orleans & Company, “These results, like tourism, do not just happen. It is the result of innovative strategies and years of relationships. We work to ensure that New Orleans remains the most remarkable, unique, and welcoming city in the world.”

Cruise Line Commitments Strength NOLA Growth

Port NOLA, which narrowly missed reaching 1.2 million passengers in 2023, says its success has been fueled by continued homeport commitments from four major cruise lines.

Carnival Cruise Line extended its five-year agreement in 2024 and currently sails two year-round vessels, the 2,980-passenger Carnival Valor and the 2.974-guest Carnival Liberty, marking 30 years of operations from New Orleans.

Read Also: New Orleans Cruise Port: Terminals, Piers and Getting Around

Carnival Valor is currently operating 4- and 5-night roundtrip voyages to the Western Caribbean, taking sailors to Cozumel and Progresso, Mexico weekly. Meanwhile, Carnival Liberty provides 7-night journeys each week to Western and Eastern Caribbean destinations.

Norwegian Cruise Line, also under an extended five-year agreement, expanded its offerings with sailings on the 3,963-guest Norwegian Getaway. The cruise line provides 7-night roundtrip cruises to Harvest Caye, Belize; Roatan, Honduras; and Cozumel, Mexico, weekly.

Carnival Liberty in New Orleans (Photo Credit: Port NOLA)

Royal Caribbean also returned to the port in November 2024 with the 2,543-passenger Brilliance of the Seas sailing 7-night Caribbean itineraries through March 2025.

Additionally, river cruising remains a strong component of operations, with the city located at the delta of the Mississippi River, America’s No. 1 river cruising destination.

The port features six homeported river vessels, including American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage, American Splendor, American Jazz, American Symphony, and American Serenade carrying 175 to 190 guests.

Viking River Cruises’ Mississippi is also based in New Orleans, offering 8-night cruises for up to 386 passengers.

In addition to homeported ships, Port NOLA has seen an increase in port calls, including the recent inaugural visit from MSC Cruises’ new Explora II on January 16, 2025, during its longer MSC Journeys sailing.

P&O Cruises’ Ventura, with up to 3,078 passengers, arrived at the port on January 22 and will return on Match 18, and Saga Cruises’ 999-guest Spirit of Discovery will call on February 7.

The port will also welcome vessels from Celebrity Cruises, Regent Seven Seas Cruises, Crystal Cruises, and Margaritaville at Sea.