Yet More Itinerary Changes for Multiple Carnival Cruise Ships

Just one day following a series of 11 itinerary changes impacting five different ships, Carnival Cruise Line has released yet another batch of changes for six more ships and 13 itineraries.

While all the changes are relatively minor, so many changes in such a short period of time can be concerning to guests who book their cruise vacations based on specific destinations.

The ships impacted for this latest round of changes are Carnival Radiance, Carnival Sunshine, Carnival Spirit, Carnival Valor, Carnival Liberty, and the cruise line’s newest Excel-class ship, Carnival Jubilee.

Carnival Radiance Itinerary Changes

Two upcoming itineraries for the 102,232-gross-ton Carnival Radiance are now changed, both holiday cruises later this year. For the December 23 and December 30, 2024 sailings, the ship’s day of visit to Ensenada has been changed, though Carnival Radiance will still be visiting the port.

Both cruises are 4-night Baja Mexico sailings from Long Beach that will also be visiting Catalina Island. Changing the day of visiting Ensenada makes good sense, as on the December 23 departure, the ship was to have docked in Mexico on December 25, Christmas Day. Likewise, on the December 30 departure, the call to Ensenada was originally planned for January 1, 2025.

On those major holidays, it is likely that local businesses would be closed and there would not be as many tour options available for guests. By changing the date of the visit, travelers will have a more enjoyable time in Ensenada.

Carnival Sunshine Itinerary Changes

A total of seven sailings are now modified for the 103,881-gross-ton Carnival Sunshine while the ship is homeported from Norfolk, Virginia. Each impacted cruise is a 6-night voyage to Bermuda, and the changes are minor.

The only change to six sailings is a modified arrival time in Bermuda. This applies to the following departure dates in the summer and autumn of 2025: July 6, July 20, August 3, August 17, September 14, and October 12.

On the August 31, 2025 Bermuda sailing, Carnival Sunshine will have a modified departure time from Bermuda, though her arrival time will remain as originally published.

Carnival Spirit Itinerary Change

Carnival Spirit Docked in Mobile

Just one cruise is changed for the 85,920-gross-ton Carnival Spirit. For the ship’s January 17, 2026 departure, Carnival Spirit will now be visiting Half Moon Cay rather than Amber Cove, and on a different day than originally scheduled.

Considering this is a 14-night Southern Caribbean itinerary with a total of seven ports of call, including the new Celebration Key, this is not a significant change for what is sure to be a memorable voyage.

Carnival Valor Itinerary Change

One 5-night Western Caribbean itinerary is now significantly changed for the 110,438-gross-ton Carnival Valor. The ship’s March 21, 2026 departure from New Orleans will now be visiting Progreso rather than Costa Maya, and the time in port has been adjusted.

The order of port visits has also been changed and Carnival Valor will visit Cozumel first during this cruise. The times to and from New Orleans are not impacted, however.

Carnival Liberty Itinerary Change

Also sailing from New Orleans, one itinerary for Carnival Valor’s sister ship, the 110,428-gross-ton Carnival Liberty, is also included in this round of changes, but not as dramatically.

The ship’s March 22, 2026 cruise is a 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary that will now reverse the order of visits to Mahogany Bay, Belize, and Cozumel, though all the ports of call are preserved. The time in Mahogany Bay is modified, but the ship will still be visiting the destination on Roatan Island.

Carnival Jubilee Itinerary Change

Carnival Jubilee Cruise Ship docked in Cozumel (Photo Credit: EWY Media)

Carnival Cruise Line’s current flagship, the 183,521-gross-ton Carnival Jubilee based in Galveston, has just one itinerary adjustment in this group of changes.

For the ship’s November 1, 2025 departure, the day of visiting Cozumel has been changed along with a slight time shift. Similarly, the port time for Mahogany Bay has also been slightly tweaked.

During the 7-night Western Caribbean itinerary, the visit to Costa Maya remains unchanged. Likewise, there are no adjustments to and from Galveston.

Are More Changes Coming?

Over the past few weeks, Carnival Cruise Line has made similar minor adjustments to dozens of itineraries across the Fun Ship fleet. These include some port swaps (particularly around the cruise line’s private islands of Princess Cays and Half Moon Cay), along with time shifts and occasional cancellations.

This can be frustrating to travelers who may be planning a cruise vacation specifically for a certain destination (I always buy vanilla in Cozumel and would be upset to miss that port if my supply was running low!).

Experienced cruisers, however, know that all cruise lines have the right to adjust itineraries at any time and for any reason, even for last-minute changes while a sailing may already be underway.

No compensation is required and should not be expected, though pre-paid tours booked through the cruise line are refunded back to the original payment.

While Carnival Cruise Line has not indicated any specific reason for so many changes, these simple shifts are not too dramatic and most travelers will not necessarily mind the adjustments.

If such changes do cause enough tension that guests no longer want to set sail, the impacted voyages are far enough in the future that cancellations are still possible and travelers could pick a different cruise itinerary.