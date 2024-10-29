World Voyage Itinerary Drastically Changed to Skip the Red Sea

With trouble continuing to brew in the Red Sea, Holland America Line has decided to skip the region during its 2026 World Voyage. As a result, the cruise line is also removing Europe and Africa from its 133-night voyage.

Instead, the cruise line’s 61,396-gross-ton Volendam will now focus on five continents and visit Asia, the US, and Central America.

Citing the need for caution and security as part of the change, the cruise line has adjusted the voyage’s last 54 days, visiting 51 ports in 23 countries. The ship will no longer travel from the Maldives to Egypt via the Suez Canal, as originally scheduled for early April 2026, and will also eliminate its European calls that follow.

Gone are 19 ports in the Maldives, Egypt, Greece, Italy, Spain, Portugal, France, Belgium, Holland, Denmark, Norway, and England. Phuket, Thailand, and Colombo, Sri Lanka, have also been removed in order to create a better route back to North America via the Pacific.

New ports in Vietnam, Taiwan, and Japan have been added during its season in Asia, which now takes place from March 24 to April 12, 2026.

Key additions include a trio of Vietnamese ports: Ho Chi Minh City (Phu My), Nha Trang, and Halong Bay near Hanoi, as well as overnight calls in Hong Kong, and Nagasaki and Tokyo, Japan. In Taiwan, the ship will call at Kaohsiung and Keelung (Taipei).

“The dozen ports we’ve added in Asia will bring that part of the world to life for our guests,” said Holland America Line’s Chief Commercial Officer Beth Bodensteiner.

As the ship will now cross the International Date Line, the World Cruise also receives an extra day, making it one of the longest around-the-world voyages.

Departing from Fort Lauderdale on January 4, 2026, Volendam initially avoided North American ports. Now, from April 20 to May 7, it will sail to Alaska, Mexico, and Central America.

In Alaska, stops include Kodiak, Sitka, and Ketchikan, while calls in Seattle and San Diego now appear along the Pacific Coast.

South of the border, new destinations include Manzanillo and Puerto Chiapas, Mexico, followed by Acajutla, El Salvador. An overnight in Fuerte Amador (Panama City) has also been added on May 6 before continuing to the new addition in Cartagena, Colombia, on May 14.

It will skip what had been schedule to be a final call in Puerto Rico due to the adjustments.

The new roundtrip cruise’s journey will head south from Fort Lauderdale to South America, make its way to Antarctica, and then cross the Pacific to Australia with stops in the South Pacific.

It will then explore Asia before a second transpacific crossing to Alaska, working its way down the coast of North and Central America before returning on May 17, 2026, following a Panama Canal transit.

Cancellation Details Missing While New Booking Perks Added

The decision to forgo the Red Sea comes amid ongoing regional instability that has affected the area since January 2024. With militants continuing to target cargo and cruise ships, Holland America had to redraw its world map to safely provide passengers more opportunities at desirable ports.

Holland America Volendam Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: dvlcom)

No details have been revealed as to what the cruise line is offering to passengers already booked on the full Grand World Voyage, as well as its cancelled segments.

Instead, Holland America says guests “will receive direct communication from their travel advisor or Holland America Line with further details and options.”

Meanwhile, anyone interested in sailing a segment of this new Grand Voyage will find 21- to 55-day options. Those who book the full itinerary by June 16, 2025, will receive $2,000 onboard credit per guest, $500 air credit per person for those booking through Flight Ease, complimentary Wi-Fi, and airport transfers to and from Fort Lauderdale airport.

Depending on the stateroom category booked, passengers may also receive free luggage delivery service to and from Fort Lauderdale airport, prepaid tips, and laundry service.