Holland America Details Asia Season With Over 50 Ports

Holland America Line has revealed its extensive plans for Westerdam’s 2025-26 Asia Itinerary. The ship will offer a deep dive into Asia’s varied landscape and traditions, exploring 11 countries and up to 12 ports in a single cruise.

51 Ports and 2 Ocean Crossings Offered in Immersive Schedule

Featuring a strong emphasis on Japan, Westerdam will navigate through more than 50 ports across Asia when it embarks on its Asian voyages between September 2025 and April 2026.

The ship’s 10 unique itineraries and two Pacific Ocean crossings are designed to showcase a rich tapestry of cultural experiences and regional cuisines and will stop in Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam. Twenty-four ports across Japan will be featured, as well.

“For travelers looking to discover Asia, our 2025-2026 season provides an opportunity to explore the region in-depth via cruise. We want to ensure our guests have an authentic glimpse into the diverse cultures of each country, creating immersive moments and deeper connections to those destinations,” said Gus Antorcha, president of Holland America Line.

Departures are scheduled from major Asian cities such as Hong Kong, Yokohama (Tokyo), and Singapore, with notable overnight calls planned in cities like Shanghai, Bangkok, Manila, Hiroshima, and Seoul. Prices for these immersive cruises start from $1,999 per person.

14-Day Itineraries and Rich Cultural Experiences Await

Holland America’s Westerdam offers a variety of itineraries, each crafted to deliver an enriching cultural experience. The “North Pacific Crossing” itinerary is a highlight, bridging Seattle and Yokohama with scenic stops in Alaska and British Columbia, and culturally rich Japanese cities like Kushiro and Aomori. The journey encompasses a 13-day crossing to Japan and a 15-day return trip.

The “Circle Japan” cruises, lasting 14 or 15 days and departing from Yokohama, delve into Japan’s rich heritage. These itineraries include visits to cities such as Nagasaki and Kobe and an excursion to South Korea, featuring an overnight stay in Seoul.

Photo Courtesy: Holland America Line

For those interested in exploring the dynamics between Japan and its neighbors, the “Japan and South Korea Discovery” (14 days) and “Japan, South Korea, and China” (13 or 14 days) itineraries blend historical and modern landscapes across these countries, featuring overnights in Seoul and Shanghai, respectively, and the maiden port of Takamatsu, Japan.

Expanding further, the 14-day “Philippines, Taiwan, and Japan” voyage connects the diverse cultures of Southeast Asia and East Asia, stopping at Manila, Boracay, and Puerto Princesa in the Philippines; Keelung (Taipei) and Kaohsiung in Taiwan; and Osake, Naha, and Ishigaki in Japan.

Meanwhile, the 13- or 14-day “Far East Discovery” cruise takes guests on a journey through the vibrant cities and stunning natural beauty of Vietnam, Cambodia, and Thailand, visiting iconic locations such as Halong Bay, Day Nang (Hue), Sihanoukville, Laem Chabang (Bangkok), and Nathon (Koh Samui).

Photo Credit: Angel DiBilio / Shutterstock

For those intrigued by Indonesia’s charms, the “Indonesian Holiday” offers a 15-day roundtrip journey from Singapore through the Indonesian archipelago, including stops at Probolinggo, Surabaya, and Tanjung Priok (Jakarta) on Java; Celukan Bawang and Benoa (Denpasar) on Bali; Komodo Island; Lembar on Lombok; and scenic cruising by the Krakatau Volcano.

Lastly, the “Thailand, Malaysia, and the Philippines” 14-day cruise combines the exotic charm of Southeast Asian countries, offering an enriching experience Bangkok; Kota Kinabalu, Malaysia; Puerto Princesa and Manila in the Philippines; and Phu My in Vietnam.

Limited-Time Packages Available

Launched in 2004 and receiving numerous renovations over its history, the 11-deck Westerdam is an award-winning member of Holland America’s fleet. It can accommodate 1,916 passengers and weighs 82,348 gross tons.

For a limited time, guests booking select 2025-26 Asia cruises with the “Have It All” premium package will receive standard amenities of shore excursions, specialty dining, a Signature Beverage Package, and Surf Wi-Fi. Additional perks include free prepaid Crew Appreciation, along with free upgrades to the Elite Beverage Package and Premium Wi-Fi.