With Queen Anne’s First Visit, Cunard Makes a Splash at PortMiami

Cunard’s Queen Anne continued to make history as the 3,000-guest ship, the line’s first new-build in 14 years, expanded her North American port calls to Miami.

The ship, which debuted in Europe in May 2024, is sailing her inaugural world cruise on an itinerary that featured her maiden transatlantic crossing. Queen Anne’s first North American stop was New York’s Brooklyn Cruise Terminal on January 18, 2025.

Her visit to PortMiami on January 21, 2025, precedes Queen Anne’s journey to Central and South America, and beyond, as her 107-day world voyage continues.

The ship’s visit to Miami was celebratory and featured a performance by American actress and Broadway star Sutton Foster, winner of two Tony Awards, in Queen Anne’s Royal Court Theatre.

Foster’s appearance on the Cunard new-build was a precursor to another planned performance by the actress aboard the line’s Queen Elizabeth, when that ship homeports in Miami for the winter 2025-26 season. Details of Foster’s performance on the 2,080-guest ship have not yet been announced.

“We were incredibly proud to be in Miami today to celebrate our new ship Queen Anne during her North America debut,” said Katie McAlister, president of Cunard.

“We are equally excited to call Miami home when Queen Elizabeth begins her Caribbean season from this vibrant city later this year. We’re honored and excited to bring guests our signature White Star Service, and compelling entertainment, wellness, and culinary offerings to their Caribbean voyage experience,” McAlister added.

Foster, who won a Tony Award in 2002 for her role as Millie Dillmount in “Thoroughly Modern Millie,” and in 2011 for her performance as Reno Sweeney in “Anything Goes,” cited Cunard’s support for the performing arts and is looking forward to sailing aboard Queen Elizabeth.

“I am so thrilled to have the opportunity to sail and perform on board Queen Elizabeth during the ship’s first Caribbean season. It’s gratifying to see Cunard’s dedication for the performing arts, bringing their guests truly special entertainment experiences and I’m delighted to have asked to be a part of that,” said Sutton Foster.

As Queen Anne continues on her world cruise, Cunard is planning ahead for Queen Elizabeth’s deployment to PortMiami, starting in October 2025. Queen Elizabeth, which entered service in 2010 and was Cunard’s newest ship before Queen Anne launched, will arrive in PortMiami following a summer 2025 program in Alaska.

Two-time Tony Award Winner Sutton Foster

Her Caribbean schedule was announced in February 2024, along with other Cunard ship deployments. In addition to Queen Anne and Queen Elizabeth, the iconic UK brand operates the 2,060-guest Queen Victoria, launched in 2007, and the 2,700-guest Queen Mary 2, which began sailing in 2003.

Ship to Sail Cunard’s First Full Season From Miami

Following her Alaska season, Queen Elizabeth will operate a 40-night repositioning cruise from Seattle to Miami, departing on September 18, 2025 and arriving at the South Florida port on October 28, 2025.

From Miami, the ship will offer 9-night Western Caribbean cruises, 12-night Eastern Caribbean itineraries, and 21-night voyages that feature ports in both regions of the Caribbean.

Eastern Caribbean sailings will call at Antigua, St. Lucia, Barbados, St. Maarten, and Tortola. Western Caribbean voyages will visit Jamaica, Honduras, and Costa Maya and Cozumel, Mexico.

Queen Elizabeth will homeport in Miami until April 2026, representing the first time a Cunard ship has been based there for a full season.

Following her PortMiami deployment, Queen Elizabeth will return to Seattle for another summer series of Alaska voyages.