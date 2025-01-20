Cunard’s Queen Anne Arrives in the US for the First Time

Cunard’s newest ship, Queen Anne, marked the beginning of her inaugural world cruise with a visit to New York on January 18, 2025, her first call in North America.

The 3,000-guest ship’s arrival at the Brooklyn Cruise Terminal was the first of 30 ports she will visit during her 107-day world cruise that departed from Hamburg, Germany, on January 7, 2025.

Cunard’s ties to the Big Apple go back to the mid-19th century, when the line’s Hibernia became its first ship to call. After that notable arrival in 1847, Cunard ships routinely sailed to New York, transporting many immigrants to the New World.

The iconic cruise brand, owned by Carnival Corporation, began operations in 1840 and marks its 185th anniversary in 2025. Land-based and at-sea events throughout the year will mark the milestone.

The 14-deck Queen Anne is known for her impeccable design, her three accommodations and dining categories — Queens Grill, Princess Grill, and Britannia, plus 15 restaurants, a Royal Court Theater, and a luxury retail center.

At the helm as she entered New York Harbor was Captain Inger Klein Thorhauge, one of just a handful of female cruise ship captains.

“Queen Anne represents the pinnacle of innovation, design, and hospitality for Cunard, and her arrival in New York is an historic milestone for our company,” said Katie McAlister, president of Cunard.

“As we celebrate nearly two centuries of maritime excellence, Queen Anne ushers Cunard into a new era of luxury cruising and continues delivering unforgettable experiences that connect people and cultures around the globe,” McAlister added.

Queen Anne began sailing in May 2024 following her handover from Fincantieri’s Marghera, Italy, shipyard a month earlier. The fourth ship in the Cunard fleet, she joins Queen Mary 2, Queen Elizabeth, and Queen Victoria.

The 113,000-gross ton Queen Anne is adorned with a 4,300-piece art collection curated from artists around the world. In addition to the Royal Court Theater, the ship introduced a new entertainment venue called Bright Lights Society, a show-bar featuring various performances and musicians.

Queen Anne Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Thorsten Schier)

A new dining venue, Pavilion Wellness Cafe, offers both a plant-based and traditional menu, while the Harper’s Bazaar Wellness at Sea program tempts guests with three-day packages.

The cornerstone of Queen Anne’s luxury retail experience is the Cabinet of Curiosities. A collaborative effort between cruise industry retail giant Harding+ and Cunard offers guests a multi-sensory exhibit that highlights the cruise line’s heritage through top retail brands and rare items.

Queen Anne to Visit South Pacific, Asia, Africa

After departing New York, Queen Anne’s inaugural world cruise continued with an itinerary that brought her to PortMiami on January 21, 2025. From there she sails to Colombia and transits the Panama Canal.

The ship will call at Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, San Francisco, and Honolulu before setting sail for Australia, New Zealand, and the South Pacific. After several calls in Asia, including at Hong Kong, Vietnam, and Singapore, the ship will continue to South Africa, Namibia, and Senegal before arriving at the Canary Islands.

Departing the Canaries, the ship will call at Southampton, and conclude in Hamburg on April 29, 2025.

Queen Anne represents Cunard’s first new-build since 2010, when Queen Elizabeth, accommodating 2,080 guests entered service. The 2,060-guest Queen Victoria was launched in 2007, following the 2,700-guest Queen Mary 2, which began sailing in 2003.