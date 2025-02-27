Will Federal Layoffs at Alaskan Glacier Disrupt Cruise Tours?

Cruise passengers arriving in Juneau, Alaska, this summer may encounter limited services at one of the city’s most popular excursions following sweeping federal layoffs under the Trump administration affecting the National Park Service and the US Forest Service.

The cuts, which began under Elon Musk’s new Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), eliminated roles of more than 2,000 US Forest Service and 1,000 National Park Service employees across the United States.

According to Alaskan media, as of February 21, 2025, the cuts have severely reduced staff at Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center (MGVC).

KTOO, based in Juneau, reported three-quarter of the staff were laid off while others report just one or two employees remain, leaving upcoming guests wondering about visitor access.

A social media post attributed to Travel Juneau, the city’s convention and visitors bureau – yet not shared on its official website – says it is unclear if the MGVC “will be open to the public, or how traffic and other visitor services will be managed.”

The Mendenhall Glacier Recreation Area (MGVC), which typically welcomes around 700,000 visitors annually – many from cruise ships – relies on US Forest Service rangers to provide information, respond to medical issues, and maintain trail and wildlife safety.

The post, shared across numerous social media platforms, urges cruise passengers to contact members of Congress to oppose the cuts.

“Experiencing the Mendenhall Glacier is a top activity for many Juneau visitors,” it said.

“If it’s on your must-do list, as well as accessing other federal lands and national parks during your Alaska trip, Travel Juneau urges you to contact your federal delegation (senators and representatives) as soon as possible about reinstating critical funding to the US Forest Service.”

While the post raises even more concern, nearby tour operators say the federal cuts will not impact cruise excursions.

Another unattributed post making the rounds on social media says, “Don’t worry – your glacier tours are still happening!”

“While these cuts impact the staffing and operations of the Visitor Center and Bookstore, they do not affect the Mendenhall Glacier tours themselves,” says the update shared on February 26, 2025.

“The guided tours to Mendenhall Glacier, including those operated by local vendors, are run by seasonal employees who are still scheduled to work as usual. This means that even if the Visitor Center itself has limited hours or services, the tours will still be operating.”

However, none of the updates appear on Mendenhall Glacier Visitor Center’s website or social media pages, leading to even more confusion as to what will happen this summer.

Cruise Ship Docked in Juneau, Alaska (Photo Credit: Darryl Brooks)

Uncertainty Ahead of April Season Start

With 1.6 million cruise passengers expected to visit Juneau during the 2025 summer sailing season, a possible park closure could mean thousands will not have an opportunity to view Mendenhall Glacier.

Located just 12 miles from Juneau, within the Tongass National Forest, it is considered one of the easiest glaciers to reach in the US.

The forest requires guests to have a pass to access the visitor’s center and pavilion, restrooms, and the Photo Point Trail, which provides guests with the best views of the glacier.

Read Also: Your Guide to the Best Alaska Cruise Ports

However, the forest is actually free to visit and does not require permits or passes to explore other trails, including the East Glacier Trail, the Nugget Falls Trail, and the Trail of Time. It also does not require guides.

Juneau’s 2025 cruise season will launch on April 14 with the arrival of Norwegian Cruise Line’s Norwegian Bliss, bringing up to 4,004 passengers to port. It will be followed by Carnival Cruise Line’s 2,124-guest Carnival Spirit on April 18.

Cruise lines and tour operators will be monitoring updates from the National Forest Service and will make adjustments, if needed.

