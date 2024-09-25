Which Cruise Ships Are Affected by Tropical Storm Helene?

With Tropical Storm Helene swirling in the Western Caribbean, one of the most popular cruise sailing regions in the world, it is no surprise that multiple ships from multiple cruise lines have already been impacted by itinerary changes and port cancellations.

At the moment, 13 ships from five different cruise lines are already making changes, and additional alterations will likely come over the next 2-3 days as the storm continues to strengthen and develop.

Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean is the cruise line most impacted by Tropical Storm Helene, with five ships already sailing on altered itineraries: Mariner of the Seas, Serenade of the Seas, Wonder of the Seas, Independence of the Seas, and Grandeur of the Seas.

Two of Royal Caribbean’s ships departed from Port Tampa Bay – Serenade of the Seas set sail on Sunday, September 22 while Grandeur of the Seas departed on Monday, September 23. The ships were on similar Western Caribbean itineraries to Cozumel and Costa Maya, but both vessels are visiting Freeport and Nassau in the Bahamas instead.

Independence of the Seas, which set sail on Saturday, September 21 from Miami, was likewise supposed to go to Cozumel but instead headed for Nassau.

Mariner of the Seas is sailing from Galveston and began her current sailing on Saturday, but skipped her scheduled port visit to Cozumel in favor of a day at sea instead. The ship was able to successfully visit Costa Maya on Monday.

Wonder of the Seas departed from Port Canaveral on Sunday, September 22. Instead of her planned 7-night Western Caribbean voyage, the ship is instead sailing a 7-night Eastern Caribbean itinerary with stops in St. Thomas and St. Maarten, as well as Perfect Day at CocoCay.

Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line has four vessels already experiencing storm-related changes.

Carnival Valor and Carnival Paradise both skipped planned Tuesday calls to Cozumel on their current sailings. Carnival Valor had departed Port of New Orleans on Saturday, September 21 and instead spent the day at sea. Carnival Paradise, which departed Port Tampa Bay also on Saturday, was able to divert to Costa Maya as an alternative.

Likewise, Carnival Horizon will no longer call on Grand Cayman or Cozumel during her 6-night Western Caribbean cruise that left Miami on Sunday. Instead, the ship is heading for Amber Cove as a substitute.

Carnival Breeze, sailing a 5-night itinerary from Galveston that left on Monday, September 23, will not be visiting Cozumel as planned.

MSC Cruises

Two ships from MSC Cruises are also sailing altered itineraries due to Tropical Storm Helene’s influence. MSC Seascape was the first vessel to change plans, swapping a Western Caribbean itinerary for more easterly ports of call after the ship departed Port Miami on Saturday.

Meanwhile, MSC Seashore departed Port Canaveral on Sunday for a 4-night itinerary, but will extend that voyage an extra day to ensure the storm’s impact has safely passed the central Florida homeport before returning.

Subsequently, the next MSC Seashore cruise – a 3-night cruise – will be shortened by one day, and impacted guests should stay in contact with the cruise line for details.

Disney Cruise Line

Disney Cruise Line’s Disney Fantasy departed Port Canaveral on Saturday for a 7-night Western Caribbean voyage. While the ship visited Cozumel on Monday, she skipped Grand Cayman on Tuesday to move further away from the storm and enjoyed a day at sea instead.

Virgin Voyages

Finally, Virgin Voyages’ Valiant Lady also skipped a Tuesday visit to Cozumel on her 5-night Riviera Maya sailing that departed Miami on Sunday. Instead, the ship remained at sea and is substituting a visit to Puerto Plata.

As of Tuesday’s 8 p.m. update from the National Hurricane Center (NHC), Tropical Storm Helene was recording maximum wind speeds of 60 miles per hour, and likely to strengthen into an official hurricane within 24 hours.

At the moment, tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 175 miles from the storm’s center on her eastern side (less on the western side), making this a large, powerful storm that will have an impact well outside her circulation center.

Tropical Storm Helene Track (NOAA)

The center of the storm is located 115 miles east-southeast of Cozumel, moving west-northwest at 12 miles per hour. A turn to the north is forecast to take the storm through the Yucatan Channel, followed by a slight shift east as she continues to head north and strengthen.

Landfall is expected somewhere in the Big Bend coast of Florida late Thursday, by which time the storm may be a major Category 3 hurricane, though a Category 2 storm is also possible.

Read Also: How a Hurricane Could Affect Your Cruise

At this time, a state of emergency has been declared across much of Florida. Hurricane warnings and watches, as well as tropical storm warnings and watches, are in effect for the majority of the Florida coastline as well as along the northeastern Yucatan peninsula and western Cuba.

Any cruise guests with Western Caribbean sailings booked this week should stay in close contact with their cruise line for updates, alterations, delays, port cancellations, and other storm impacts.