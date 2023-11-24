Well-Liked Carnival Cruise Director Steps Down

A much-beloved cruise director at Carnival Cruise Line, Jonathan “Cookie” Adams, has decided to step down from his post.

Scores of supporters and past cruisers posted tributes about the upbeat and outgoing personality, who helped to make great Fun Ship experiences for many guests.

Jonathan “Cookie” Adams Leaves Carnival

Jonathan “Cookie” Adams, a well-known and popular cruise director on Carnival Cruise Line ships, announced on social media on November 24, 2023, that he is leaving his position. Adams was due to begin an assignment onboard Mardi Gras in November, and remain on the ship until early February 2024.

“Well… it comes with a heavy heart that I have officially decided to announce that I’m stepping down from my position as Cruise Director here at Carnival Cruise Lines. This was a decision made by me for me. No I wasn’t fired, no I wasn’t forced to do it, I decided after 9 years of giving myself to everyone around me it’s now time to focus on me and what I want for my next chapter,” Jonathan “Cookie” Adams posted on social media.

Jonathan “Cookie” Adams Carnival Cruise Director

The cruise director, who joined Carnival Cruise Line in 2014, thanked the cruise line and his fellow crew members.

“To Carnival THANK YOU for allowing me to grow into this amazing human and accepting all aspects of me. To all of the cruisers THANK YOU for just loving and supporting every bit of “COOKIE” for the past 9 years. To my crew members, THANK YOU for showing me how beautiful this world can truly be and smashing every cruise with me,” Adams said.

An Outpouring of Support From Past Cruisers

Scores of social media replies from friends and supporters show how much past cruisers admired and respected Adams.

Some said he was the best cruise director they had experienced, others said it was a big loss for the cruise line, and all wished him well. Carnival Cruise Line Brand Ambassador John Heald commented on social media about Adams’ decision to leave the line.

“You are incomparable. I wish you nothing but joy, happiness and spandex,” posted Heald.

Cruise directors are responsible for planning and implementing entertainment and activities for guests, such as stage productions, musical and cabaret events, and social programs, and for making sure everyone has a great time.

Jonathan “Cookie” Adams Carnival Cruise Director

The well-liked cruise director joined Carnival Cruise Line in 2014 as cruise director and remained in the post on various ships until February 2020, when the pandemic hit.

With the cruise industry on its pause, Adams worked as a recreation coordinator at Margaritaville in Conroe, Texas. He returned to the cruise industry when ships began sailing in 2021, and was assigned to Carnival Breeze.

Adams was most recently serving as cruise director on Carnival Venezia, the brand’s first ship operating under the Fun Ship Italian Style concept. Carnival Venezia, a 4,200-guest ship that was transferred from Costa Cruises, entered service in 2019.

Carnival Venezia Sailing (Photo Credit: Mariusz Lopusiewicz)

Following renovations to add Carnival Cruise Line’s Fun Ship concepts onboard, she began sailing under the Carnival brand in June 2023, offering year-round Caribbean voyages from New York.

Had he taken his Mardi Gras assignment, Adams would have joined the ship at her Port Canaveral homeport and sailed a series of Eastern Caribbean cruises during winter 2023-24. The ship can accommodate 6,500 guests — enough to keep any cruise director on his toes.

Carnival Cruise Line has made several cruise director changes in recent months. On November 9, 2023, the line announced the promotion of cruise director Chris “The Flying Scotsman” Williams to fleet cruise director.

Williams joined Chris “Donkey” Salazar and Mike Pack in the fleet cruise director position, which is a management and training post that interacts with cruise directors across the fleet.