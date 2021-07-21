Virgin Voyages Unveils New Mermaid Design for Second Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages has unveiled the new mermaid design for its second cruise ship, Valiant Lady. The ship will enter service in Spring 2022, and the cruise line has opened up the inaugural sailings for booking.

Meet Valiant Lady’s Mermaid Design

Valiant Lady, the second cruise ship from Virgin Voyages and currently in the final construction phase, will feature a glamourous new mermaid on the hull. The important symbol of each Virgin cruise ship is to keep everyone on board safe during their voyage.

The design is featured on the bow of the vessel, just like the sister ship Scarlet Lady. The new black mermaid embodies the spirit of the seas and is a nod to Virgin’s “Modern Romance of Sailing.” The cruise line says, “With diversity at the core of Virgin Voyages’ brand ideology, it was a natural move to want to honor and represent different races and nationalities by telling those stories through the mermaids. This platform allows international artists to make waves and represent different backgrounds on an expansive, global canvas.”

Valiant Lady Mermaid on Bow (Image Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

Artist Hilary Wilson has created the design, and the mermaid has been unveiled to coincide with the Valiant lady cruises opening for booking. The ship will debut on March 18 out of Portsmouth, England.

She will sail a mixture of 3-, 11- and 12-night itineraries that include islands and cities in Europe, late-night and overnight stays in Malaga, Palma de Mallorca, the Canary Islands, Lisbon, and Belgium.

Image Courtesy: Virgin Voyages

The second Virgin cruise ship is currently under constriction by Italian shipbuilder Fincantieri, and she’s 110,000 gross tons with a guest capacity of 2,700. The cruise line only operates for adults only and is a step away from the traditional cruising experience.

At the moment, the cruise lines remain on hold, and Scarlet Lady is scheduled to finally begin cruises out of PortMiami, Florida, on October 6, 2021. The ship will sail with strict health protocols in place and for guests that are fully vaccinted.