Virgin Voyages Postpones Departures Out of Miami, Florida

We’ve had so much good news recently with cruise ships restarting operations from the U.S., but the situation for Virgin Voyages is not looking as good. The cruise line has released a new advisory that impacts sailings for two ships.

Cancellation for Two Virgin Cruise Ships

Virgin Voyages is still waiting to begin cruise operations from the U.S., and that wait will keep going for even longer. Scarlet Lady’s planned restart out of Miami, Florida, has been pushed back, and cruises are now canceled from September 22 through October 1, 2021.

The first-ever virgin cruise ship was originally set to debut out of Miami in March 2020. It was bad timing for the cruise line due to the pandemic and the suspension of cruise operations. The ship has, in fact, been delayed six times out of Miami in Florida.

It’s not all doom and gloom for Scarlet Lady as the ship will be sailing UK domestic cruises out of Portsmouth UK. The ship will offer three- and 4-night sailings starting in August 2021 for UK residents only.

Valiant lady Cruise Ship (Photo Courtesy: Virgin Voyages)

Sister ship Valiant Lady delivered by the Fincantieri shipyard in Genoa days ago is also delayed. The cruise line has canceled sailings from November 14 through May 2022. She was originally scheduled to begin sailings in Europe in May before kickstarting Caribbean cruises out of Florida in November. With Barcelona now open for international cruising, Valiant Lady will begin sailings from May 15, 2021.

The cruise line has also announced that Valiant Lady will sail three all-new pre- summer voyages setting sail from Portsmouth, England, in 2022. She will then head over to begin cruises from Barcelona from March 18 through May 14, 2022, on a range of 3-night, 11-night, and 12-night voyages.

Worth Reading: Virgin Voyages Reveals Name of Third Cruise Ship

Virgin Voyages is providing compensation to impacted guests with a 200% future voyage credit that will automatically be applied to the account. The credit can then be used to book a future sailing through 2022.

There is also the choice of a refund and a 25% future voyage credit that can be used for a future sailing. The refund request must be made by August 26, 2021.

For guests who’ve been impacted multiple times will have their future voyage credit restored to use towards a future sailing through 2022.