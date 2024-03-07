Virgin Voyages’ Pass Allows Guests to Work From the Ship

Virgin Voyages introduces the “Scarlet Summer Season Pass,” offering travelers exclusive access to Mediterranean voyages aboard the Scarlet Lady for a distinctive work-from-home alternative.

Sail and Work Across the Mediterranean

In yet another unique marketing scheme by Virgin Voyages, the cruise line is inviting adventure enthusiasts and remote workers to embark on a month-long cruise across the Mediterranean with the unveiling of its “Scarlet Summer Season Pass.”

Available for four separate sailings in June, July, August, and September 2024, aboard the 2,770-passenger, 110,000-gross-ton Scarlet Lady, cruisers can embark on a four-week itinerary in coastal towns like Cannes, France; Civitavecchia (Rome) and Ajaccio (Corsica), Italy; and Palma de Mallorca, Spain.

Richard Branson, founder of Virgin Voyages’ parent company Virgin Group, expressed his excitement about the initiative, saying, “I’ve been fortunate enough to be able to do my work from anywhere. When I started Virgin, I was actually working out of a houseboat. I’ve never thought of work and play as two different things; it’s all just living.”

He continued, “We want to give sailors that same opportunity, so we came up with this idea to have them travel the world while working aboard our beautiful ships.”

Passengers taking advantage of the special pass will be armed with the tools to “Work From Helm” with the ship’s SES Cruise mPOWERED + Starlink PRO, which offers 1.5 Gbps free WiFi connectivity.

The program also includes a dedicated concierge to help plan the month-long adventure, wash and fold laundry service, a daily coffee credit for specialty brews and teas at The Grounds Club, and RockStar access.

Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady

The special RockStar status includes an additional support team while on board and entry to the exclusive Richard’s Rooftop, which offers Moët happy hours.

“No longer does working from home mean being tied to a desk or home office and eating leftovers for lunch,” said Virgin Voyages’ CEO Nirmal Saverimuttu. “Virgin Voyages can now offer our sailors the chance to see the world while working from a daybed at The Dock and sampling Mediterranean mezzes, then hopping off the ship in between calls to make the most of our incredible ports of call.”

Virgin’s Summer Season Pass

The package, built for two, is priced at $9,990 per person. Sailors will receive Central Sea Terrace accommodations, early access to book onboard dining and Shore Things excursions, and a champagne welcome.

Scarlet Lady, the first cruise ship launched by Virgin Voyages in 2021 following an extensive Pandemic-inspired delay, is scheduled to kick off each month-long Season Pass cruise from Barcelona, Spain.

June’s voyage sets sail on June 9 through July 7; July’s sailing takes place July 7 through August 4; August’s voyage launches August 4 and lasts until September 1; and the end-of-summer offering occurs September 1 through September 29.

Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: EQRoy)

The month-long pass will include four segment cruises, meaning multiple visits to Marseille and Toulon, France; Marina di Carrara, Ajaccio, and Rome, Italy; and Ibiza and Barcelona, Spain. This will also give passengers extra time to get to know the Mediterranean ports Scarlet Lady is visiting this summer.

Passengers will need to request the back-to-back voyages to purchase.

Scarlet Lady is currently spending her summer months in the Caribbean, with roundtrip itineraries launching from Miami, Florida, and visiting Bimini Islands, Bahamas, where Virgin operates the private Virgin Voyages Beach Club at Bimini.