Virgin Voyages Partners for Special Rides and 61 Free Cruises

Virgin Voyages has launched a summer campaign titled, “Seas the Ride,” which pairs the cruise line with indoor cycling company SoulCycle. The partnership is a first between the high-energy brands.

Starting July 15 through September 4, 2024, “Seas the Ride” will include themed SoulCycle rides across variation locations with its land-based participants engaging in the ultimate summer challenge of riding for a chance to win an exclusive adult-only cruise experience on Virgin Voyages at each of SoulCycle’s 61 studios.

Seas the Ride (Photo Credit: Virgin Voyages)

Every ride between July 15 and September 4 will count as an entry to win, with one rider chosen at random from each studio as the winner. The prize includes a plus one for the voyage, and winners must be 18 and older and residents of either the U.S. or the U.K.

The promotion will also bring Virgin Voyages’ spirited atmosphere to 15 SoulCycle studios, transforming them with vibrant red lighting, lively music, and appearances by Virgin’s Happenings Cast.

Additionally, each themed ride will feature summer goodies and refreshments inspired by the culinary offerings aboard Virgin ships.

Guests sailing on Valiant Lady’s July 19 roundtrip cruise from Miami to Grand Turk, Turks & Caicos, can also join the fun with multiple electric rides in the ship’s onboard spin studio, taught by Virgin’s own SoulCycle trainer Isaiah Alexander. Located in the B-Complex, the sailing will feature both morning and afternoon cycling classes.

SoulCycle fans can clip in with Virgin in New York starting this Saturday, with the Virgin Voyages takeover taking place at The Barn in Bridgehampton on July 20, and Tribeca, NoHo, and Bronxville in New York City on July 23, 25, and 27, respectively.

Rides will also occur across California, including West Hollywood on July 25, Palo Alto on August 17, Union Street in San Francisco on August 22, and Pasadena on August 29.

Additional rides will take place in Old Town Chicago on August 1, River Oaks in Houston on August 3, Seaport in Boston on August 8, Buckhead in Atlanta on August 10, Seattle on August 31, and Coral Gables and Brickell in Miami on August 24 and 30, respectively.

Sir Richard Branson, founder and owner of Virgin Group, which operates Virgin Voyages, has a history of unique promotions and often makes surprise appearances, so we wouldn’t be surprised to see him in the Hamptons for the launch of the Seas the Ride campaign.

Wellness and Fitness Offerings Aboard Virgin Voyages

As an inclusive, adults-only cruise line, Virgin Voyages offers a variety of wellness facilities and activities onboard its ships, particularly within the B-Complex area.

B-Complex, featuring expansive floor-to-ceiling windows for panoramic sea views during workouts, is divided into two functional sections equipped with the latest Technogym equipment.

One section serves as a multipurpose fitness studio where guests can participate in a range of classes, from Bungee to BARRE. Its cycling studio provides spin classes at no additional charge.

B Complex Virgin Voyages (Photo Credit: Lissa Poirot)

Outdoor and indoor fitness opportunities through the also-free Training Camp include equipment like MyBeast for functional training and a Geezers Boxing ring for boxing enthusiasts.

For guests seeking a more private workout experience, the Training Camp offers a Fitness on Demand apps that passengers can access during their cruises.

Extending around the ship is also a 255-meter jogging track, offering a scenic route for running and walking.

Read Also: I Spent 7 Days on My First Adults-Only Virgin Voyages Cruise

The SoulCycle program will only be available on Valiant Lady, but the cruise line operates a fleet of four ships, all constructed at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy.

Each ship, including Resilient Lady, Scarlet Lady, and Brilliant Lady, weighs 110,000 gross tons and can accommodate just under 2,800 passengers and 1,160 crew members.