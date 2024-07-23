Virgin Voyages Offering Free Travel to ‘Kids’ Through End of 2024

Sir Richard Branson and his marketing team have done it again. This time, it’s a catchy “Kids Sail Free” promotion for the adults-only cruise line. Announcing that they have “Changed their mind,” the eye-catching deal is offering its special for young adults aged 18 to 26.

Allowing “kids” to sail for free with their parents, guardians, or caregivers this summer, the new promotion offers families a chance to bond and celebrate before their children move into new dorms, search for jobs, or turn 21.

The offer, valid on bookings made July 23 until August 23, 2024, invites “kids” 18 to 26 to set sail aboard any of Virgin Voyages’ 110,000-gross-ton ships without any extra cost.

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady

The move is a departure from the brand’s 21-and-over policy, catering to families with grown-up children and creating an opportunity for multi-generational vacations.

“If you’re old enough to vote, you’re old enough to sail,” said Virgin Voyages.

Families can enjoy activities like beaded bracelet making, dodgeball games, Salty Trivia, and poolside dancing during Scarlet Night, as well as an array of family-friendly shore excursions. These include wine tasting in Italy, cooking classes in the Mediterranean, and swimming with sharks in Bimini, The Bahamas.

Although bookings must be made by August 23, the promotion is good for travel through December 31, 2024, and children must be between the ages of 18 and 26 at the time of sailing. To book, guests must call Sailor Services directly.

Passengers 18 and 26 are not allowed to book without an accompanying adult.

What’s the Twist?

While the cruise line is having some fun with its latest marketing ploy, the fine print reveals a catch.

In the Terms and Restrictions, guests will find that the offer applies only to a second sailor in the cabin, such as a mother and daughter or a father and son. If a family of two parents wants to travel with one or two adult children, the third and fourth sailors will pay full price.

Families can book the “Kids Sail Free” offer in Central Sea Terrace, Sea Terrace, Limited View Sea Terrace, and Insider cabins, which allow them to sleep three to four, and Sea View cabins, which can accommodate up to three.

Virgin Voyages, which each hold 2,770 passengers, offers various bed configuration options, from doubles to L-shaped twins to twins when accommodating two. For larger groups, bunk beds provide additional sleeping space.

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt)

Unfortunately, roomier XL Sea Terraces and RockStar Quarters are not included in the sale, which also keeps young adults from Richards Rooftop VIP lounge.

Interested families can select Mediterranean itineraries aboard Scarlet Lady from Barcelona. The ship repositions to Miami in mid-December and then begins Caribbean itineraries.

Resilient Lady is currently sailing in Athens, Greece, but will reposition to Portsmouth, England, in August for sailings to Holland, Belgium, northern Spain, and western France through September.

It will then briefly reposition in October back to the Mediterranean before making a transatlantic crossing to Miami and beginning a winter season in the Caribbean.

Valiant Lady is also sailing the Caribbean from Miami, with short excursions to Key West, Florida, and Bimini, as well as longer voyages to Puerto Plata/Amber Cove, Dominican Republic, Costa Maya, Mexico, and Grand Turk, Turks and Caicos.