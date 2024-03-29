Virgin Voyages Backtracks on Two Port Cancellations

The people have spoken! Virgin Voyages reversed its decision to remove the French ports of Toulon and Marseille from Scarlet Lady’s summer itineraries after passengers expressed their dissatisfaction on social media.

Scarlet Lady Will Sail Summer Itineraries As Planned

On March 28, 2024, Virgin Voyages notified guests planning to sail on Scarlet Lady’s “Irresistible Med” and “French Daze & Ibiza Cruises” of a change to their itineraries. Instead of calling on Toulon, France, in the “Irresistible Med” cruise and Marseille, France, in the “French Daze” sailings, the port calls would become sea days.

In a letter to guests, the three-ship cruise line said that the decision was made based on recent passenger feedback, stating that it would give guests a chance to enjoy more of the amenities onboard Scarlet Lady, the first ship owned and operated by Virgin Voyages.

“Inspired by recent Sailor feedback and our commitment to ensuring you have the most extraordinary experience with us, we have decided to replace the port days in Toulon, France, and Marseille, France, with a day at sea,” read the cruise line’s letter.

“We recognize that this change may impact your expectations, and we assure you that it was made with your best interests in mind, allowing you more time to indulge in the countless offerings about our beautiful Lady Ship,” continued the letter.

Virgin Voyages also said they would automatically cancel and refund any shore excursions booked through the cruise line, and would refund port fees to travelers’ onboard accounts – totaling $11 for the “Irresistible Med” voyages and $21 for the “French Daze” sailings.

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady (Photo Credit: maudanros)

Unfortunately for the young cruise line, which launched in 2020, the guests who are scheduled to sail these itineraries did not take the news well. The sentiment across social media was annoyance and anger, with some saying the compensation wasn’t good enough and dissatisfaction with the reason behind the change.

Just hours later, Virgin Voyages chose to reinstate both port calls, likely because of the poor response online.

“We value both you, your Sailors, and your feedback – so after listening to your concerns, we’re reinstating the stop in Marseille. Your Sailors can now continue to look forward to experiencing the vibrant culture and stunning views in Marseille as they originally had planned,” read an email from Virgin Voyages.

The port stop in Toulon was also re-added to the “Irresistible Med” itineraries.

All About Scarlet Lady’s Summer In Europe

The 2,770-passenger Scarlet Lady, which is currently offering a series of Bahamas cruises based out of Miami, has a big summer ahead of her. On April 21, the 110,000-gross ton ship will embark on a 14-day Transatlantic voyage from Miami to Barcelona.

Virgin Voyages’ Scarlet Lady (Photo Credit: Jwlowen / Shutterstock)

Scarlet Lady will homeport in Barcelona, Spain, for the summer, from where she will offer the “Irresistible Med” and “French Daze & Ibiza Nights” itineraries – both of which are 7-night round-trip cruises. The sailings will be offered between May and September.

Assuming there are no other changes, the first cruise of the summer season will sail the “Irresistible Med” itinerary beginning on May 5, 2024. During the voyage, passengers will visit Toulon, France; Carrara, Italy; Ajaccio, Corsica; and Ibiza, Spain.

The 7-night “French Daze” cruise will be up next, with the first of many embarking from Barcelona on May 12. These sailings will call on Marseille, France; Cannes, France; Palma de Mallorca, Spain; and Ibiza, Spain, before returning to Barcelona.