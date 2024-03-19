Virgin Voyages Announces the Return of Onboard Festival

Virgin Voyages is relaunching its celebrated Eat & Drink Festival this July, introducing first-ever experiences alongside returning favorites for a month of culinary exploration.

Culinary Exploration at Sea

Relaunching its passenger-favorite Eat & Drink Festival across its fleet, Virgin Voyages will offer a series of unique, month-long onboard activations designed to celebrate the culinary arts and cocktail crafting. Taking place in July 2024, the festival will introduce several first-at-sea experiences, such as the fleetwide Asian Night Market, where guests can explore the vibrant flavors of Eastern street food.

Additionally, in collaboration with Michelin-starred Chef Matt Lambert, a new six-course menu will debut across each ship’s Test Kitchen, Virgin’s unique dining concept that is designed as part cooking school and part restaurant.

Popular events like the Seven Seas Sippers, a cocktail ship-wide treasure hunt, are also making a comeback across the fleet.

Charles Steadman, director of Food & Beverage Experiences and Strategic Partnerships at Virgin Voyages, said, “This year’s Eat & Drink Festival is a celebration of epic innovation, creativity, and passion for exceptional gastronomic experiences.”

With more than 20 special activations planned, including wine pairings, hidden speakeasy pop-ups, spirited dinner series, culinary demos, and dedicated food and drink happenings aboard each ship, Steadman claims the event will be “the most immersive F&B experiences for our Sailors.”

A Festival of Firsts and Favorites on Virgin Ships

The Eat & Drink Festival’s extensive lineup includes the fleetwide “Shhh…” where Sailors can enjoy an immersive, phone-free experience. This event will feature top bartenders from cities like Miami, Barcelona, and Athens who turn the pop-up experience into an intimate cocktail space.

At Virgin Voyages signature eateries, guests will be treated to “Amuse Bouche,” featuring inventive small bites prepared by the chefs in Virgin Voyages’ Culinary Collective. Meanwhile, the “Spirited Dinner Series” at The Wake, the fleet’s signature aft-located steakhouse, will feature a four-course meal crafted by a Michelin-starred chef. The latter’s exclusive dining event will also feature a pairing of fine spirits, beers, or wines.

Virgin Voyages Dining

Outside the dining rooms, passengers will find the “Afternoon Tea Cocktail Extravaganza” at Sip, combining traditional British tea with innovative mixology. This fleetwide offering includes tea-infused cocktails and a whiskey and chocolate pairing.

Chocolate will also feature in the “Let’s Get Choco-Lit” event, which will take place on Scarlet Lady. Catering to chocolate lovers, the event will offer a culinary demo focused on the art of making chocolate pralines and Rocher treats.

Additionally, passengers will find the “Meat & Cheese, If Your Please” culinary demo on board Valiant Lady, which teaches how to make the perfect charcuterie board, and the “Acai What You Did There,” which will promote customizable acai bowls aboard Resilient Lady.

For drink enthusiasts, Virgin Voyages will offer a number of special programs around wines and cocktails. The “Master the Art of Wine” sessions, for example, will delve into the nuances of white, red, or rose wine, varying by ship. At the same time, “Shot for Shot,” only on Resilient Lady, will provide a blend of cocktail crafting and photography skills.

Virgin Voyages Cruise Ship (Photo Credit: EQRoy)

Besides the special offerings, Virgin Voyages’ fleet features five signature restaurants, including Razzle Dazzle for casual dining, breakfast, boozy brunch, and dinner; Pink Agave for shareable Mexican cuisine; Gunbae for a lively Korean BBQ experience; and Extra Virgin, which offers homemade Italian fare.

For casual bites, passengers will find Lick Me Till… Ice Cream; Mediterranean-inspired bites at The Dock; from-scratch personal pizzas at The Pizza Place; fun, carnival fare at The Social Club; and a food court dining concept called The Galley, with create-your-own salads, a pastry shop, bakery, burger grill, panini shop, taco shack, and 24-hour American-style diner.

Passengers who book now will receive up to a $200 Bar Tab to be used on specialty drinks, Seven Seas Sippers, and “Shake for Champagne,” Virgin Voyages unique app tool that allows users to receive a glass of Moet & Chandon anywhere on board with just a shake of the phone.