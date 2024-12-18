Unruly Passenger Passes Away on Royal Caribbean Ship

Just hours after being subdued and detained by the cruise ship security team following an enraged outburst, the unruly guest reported aboard Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas has died.

The news comes from a relative of the man, who has been identified as 35-year-old Michael Virgil. A thorough investigation is sure to be underway of the incident, and all steps will be taken to protect the privacy of everyone involved.

No information has been confirmed about the cause of death, including whether or not alcohol or any illegal substances may have contributed to Virgil’s passing. He leaves behind a wife and 7-year-old son who were also aboard the cruise.

Royal Caribbean has confirmed the death in a statement and is offering help to the man’s family.

“We are saddened by the passing of one of our guests. We offered support to the family and are working with authorities on their investigation,” the statement read.

The initial outburst was filmed by Christifer Mikhail, who found himself in the same corridor as Virgil was kicking at a doorway, yelling profanity, and physically assaulting crew members.

The incident happened shortly after Navigator of the Seas departed Los Angeles, California on Friday, December 13, 2024. The ship was on a 3-night sailing to Ensenada, Mexico.

Security team members quickly responded to Virgil’s outburst, ultimately subduing him with pepper spray, zip ties, and handcuffs. He was then taken to the ship’s brig.

Family members have claimed that Virgil was injected with a sedative by security, hours before his passing. This is unconfirmed but sure to be thoroughly investigated to determine the official cause of death.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) is investigating the entire incident, as it occurred in international waters. Mikhail has been interviewed repeatedly, and interviews are also being conducted with other passengers from the cruise as well as crew members.

“I just want to give my condolences to the family,” Mikhail said in a follow up interview with Fox 11 News. “Nobody deserves to die, especially like that. May he rest in peace.”

Many Questions Remain

At this time, there are still many questions about what caused Virgil’s unruly behavior, particularly so soon after the cruise ship set sail.

While it may seem that alcohol was a key factor in the incident, cruise ship bartenders do monitor guests’ intake and will refuse to serve any passenger who appears to be severely intoxicated.

Because the incident happened shortly after Navigator of the Seas departed Los Angeles, it seems unlikely that Virgil would have consumed enough alcohol onboard to instigate such behavior. Family members have said his behavior was not typical.

Navigator of the Seas Passenger (Credit: FOX 11 Los Angeles)

The 140,000-gross-ton, Voyager class ship continued on its sailing without any delay or deviation. The cruise returned to Los Angeles on Monday, December 16, and has since set sail on its next voyage, a 4-night sailing with visits to Catalina Island and Ensenada.

Deaths are not common aboard cruise ships, but they do happen. In September 2024, a 12-year-old boy died aboard Harmony of the Seas after falling from a balcony into the ship’s Central Park atrium.

In February 2023, a suspicious death occurred aboard Carnival Cruise Line’s Carnival Sunshine during a cruise to the Bahamas, and authorities initiated appropriate investigations at that time.

Guests may also pass from medical emergencies or due to deliberate intent. Regardless of the circumstances, such incidents are naturally upsetting and heartbreaking for travel companions, family members, and friends, as well as each ship’s crew members.

Cruise Hive’s thoughts are with Virgil’s family and friends at this troubling time.