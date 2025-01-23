UK Port Expects Double-Digit Boost in Cruise Arrivals in 2025

The small but growing Port of Plymouth, England, is looking ahead to its 2025 season and predicting a roughly 12% increase in cruise arrivals compared to 2024.

Situated along the pristine Devon coast in southwest England, Plymouth, also known as Britain’s Ocean City, estimates that 11,700 cruise passengers will visit the destination in 2025.

In 2024, the port welcomed nearly 10,000 cruise guests, which reflected an eye-opening 40% spike compared to 2023.

“Plymouth has been working tirelessly to cement its reputation as a must-visit port for cruise liners, and countless individuals are working behind the scenes to ensure the success of these visits,” said Amanda Lumley, chief executive of Destination Plymouth.

“The city’s cruise industry has continued to grow, boosting the economy and we are delighted to see the results of this collective effort,” added Lumley.

Cruise tourism is an economic boon to the region. In 2024, guests from the 14 ships that called spent about £1.5 million ($1.9 million USD). Port data showed that each cruise passenger who went ashore in Plymouth spent roughly £90 ($117 USD) on local purchases.

Local businesses that benefit from visiting cruise ships include tour guides, retail shops, and restaurants. Operations at the port itself, such as harbor fees, berthing, security, local harbor pilots, and others, add more revenue.

The cruise season at the Port of Plymouth runs from March through September. In 2025, several ships will make their inaugural calls to the destination, including Norwegian Cruise Line’s 2,400-guest Norwegian Pearl and Oceania Cruises’ 1,200-guest Oceania Vista.

“We are excited to announce that this year we will welcome Norwegian Cruise Line to Plymouth for the very first time. This milestone has been years in the making, and we are really looking forward to hosting the stunning Norwegian Pearl on May 6, as part of its transatlantic cruise between New York City and Southampton,” said Glen Gardner, new business development manager for Destination Plymouth.

Other ships scheduled to call in 2025 include Ambassador Cruise Line’s 1,200-guest Ambition, Phoenix Reisen Cruises’ 740-guest Amera, Crystal’s 740-guest Crystal Serenity, Saga Cruises’ 1,000-guest Spirit of Discovery, Hebridean Island Cruises’ 48-guest Hebridean Princess, Silversea Cruises’ 600-guest Silver Dawn, and Oceania Cruises’ 670-guest Sirena.

Ambassador Cruise Ship in Plymouth (Photo Credit: Plymouth Waterfront Partnership)

The Port of Plymouth, which is a regional hub for cargo and ferry operations, can berth cruise ships up to 984 feet long (Norwegian Pearl squeaks by at 965 feet).

Managed by Associated British Ports, the Plymouth facility and its operations represent a £95 million ($117 million USD) contribution to the UK economy.

Arrivals Increase Mirrors Activity at Other UK Ports

The Port of Plymouth is not alone in celebrating notable increases in cruise tourism during the last few years.

Portland Port, a larger facility about 100 miles east of Plymouth, is looking ahead to a robust 2025, when 60 ships are scheduled to call — an increase from the 52 cruise ships that delivered about 117,000 cruise passengers to the destination.

Cruise guests’ onshore spending in 2025 is expected to reach about £10 million ($12 million USD).



In southeast England, the Port of Dover is gearing up for a strong season, thanks to the homeporting of Holland America Line’s 2,660-guest Nieuw Amsterdam starting on April 19, 2025. The ship will be based at Dover through mid-October 2025, offering a series of British Isles and Canary Islands itineraries.

Even the UK’s most northerly port, Lerwick Harbour, Scotland, set new records in 2024, with 134 cruise ships calling at the destination, which lies in the Shetland archipelago. Total cruise passengers exceeded 138,000, representing a 21% spike compared to 2023.

In 2025, 135 cruise ships are expected to call at the Scottish port.