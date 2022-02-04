Two Fantasy-Class Carnival Cruise Ships to Leave Fleet

Carnival Cruise Line announces further details on ship deployment changes and that two Fantasy-class cruise ships will leave the fleet. This follows a major update just days ago on the Carnival Spirit returning to the U.S. and details on Carnival Sensation and Carnival Ecstasy.

The cruise line has provided a further update on ships that are still waiting to resume operations, including additional details on an update released on February 1, 2022. The new update covers Carnival Sensation and Carnival Ecstasy leaving the fleet, another ship to take over cruises from Jacksonville, and additional cancellations for Australia. We’ve detailed everything below:

Cruises from Mobile

Carnival Ecstasy is still scheduled to take over Carnival Sensation sailings from Mobile, Alabama, on March 7, 2022. The Fantasy-class vessel will remain sailing from the Port of Mobile through October 10, 2022. The scheduled sailings from Mobile from October 15, 2022, through September 30, 2023, have been canceled, and Carnival is set to announce new plans for cruise operations from the port in the future.

Photo Credit: Joni Hanebutt / Shutterstock

As the cruise line previously announced, we already knew that Carnival Sensation, which was originally set to resume cruises from Mobile on March 7, 2022, but the ship was to remain on hold even further.

However, that has now changed as Carnival Sensation which entered service for the cruise line in 1993 will no longer return to operations. The cruise line has also announced that Carnival Ecstasy, which entered service in 1991 will also leave the fleet after completing her final voyage on October 10, 2022. It’s not known if the two Fantasy-class vessels have been sold for scrap or purchased by another cruise line.

“Our guests have remained passionate and supportive throughout the restart and 2022 gives us plenty of reasons for enthusiasm and excitement as we reach full operations in the U.S., prepare for our 50th birthday celebration, and await the arrival of Carnival Celebration this fall,” said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. “Our very loyal guests, our vibrant homeport strategy and our fleet of popular ships are strengths to our advantage as we adapt to changing opportunities and circumstances.”

Photo Credit: Rodnie Smith / Shutterstock

Cruises from Jacksonville

With Carnival Ecstasy being redeployed to Mobile in early March, it does mean that Carnival Spirit will still replace the voyages out of Jacksonville, Florida, from March 7, 2022.

The ship will continue to sail from the port through April 9, 2022. The following two sailings are canceled as a new ship being assigned to the fleet will begin sailings from Jacksonville on April 23, 2022. Carnival has not confirmed which ship will take over, but it could be one of the remaining two Fantasy-class vessels of Carnival Elation or Carnival Paradise.

Cruises from Australia

When it comes to Australia, Carnival Spirit is set to return down under once the cruise industry is allowed to resume. With the Spirit-class vessel operating in the U.S., the ship’s sailings in Australia are canceled from June 5, 2022, to October 5, 2023.

Carnival Splendor, an Australian-based Carnival cruise ship, will remain on hold even further, with cruises canceled from June 10, 2022, through September 26, 2022.