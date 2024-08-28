TUI Cruises Shares Construction Photos of New Mega-Ship

At least from the outside, Mein Schiff Relax looks just about ready to join the TUI Cruises fleet. Considering construction began in June of 2022, it’s exciting to see how far she has come.

The Germany-based cruise line released new photos of its eighth ship, which is currently under construction at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy. Aside from some remaining scaffolding to suggest otherwise, the exterior of the 4,100-guest ship looks complete.

As the 160,000-gross ton ship was successfully floated out in November of 2023, it makes sense that all or most of the exterior work would be finished – as it’s easier to do so in dry dock. The float out ceremony commemorates the first time a new ship touches water and she leaves dry dock.

Shipyard crews are most likely in the process of finishing off the ship’s interior – from perfecting the onboard decor to making sure all operating systems are functional.

Her next big milestone will likely come with her seafaring trials, in which she proves she is fit for sailing with paying passengers. Around the same time, nearly 1,100 crew members will join the vessel for her inaugural sailings.

Speaking of which, the highly anticipated maiden voyage is scheduled for March 16, 2025, and will sail round-trip from Palma De Mallorca, Spain. The 7-day voyage will call on Rome, Italy; La Spezia, Italy; Barcelona, Spain; and Valencia, Spain.

She will continue to homeport in Palma De Mallorca throughout her inaugural season – primarily offering 7 to 9-night cruises to destinations throughout Spain, Italy, and France.

It’s also possible that the small-but-mighty cruise line might add an earlier test voyage to work out any kinks prior to the inaugural sailing – as was done for Mein Schiff 7 prior to her official launch in June of this year.

TUI Cruises Ship Arrives With Many Firsts

Mein Schiff Relax, which is being launched through a joint venture between TUI Cruises and Royal Caribbean, will make history when she officially joins the TUI fleet in 2025.

First, avid cruise fans may have noticed that this is the first ship in the fleet to have her own name, rather than just a number. The previous vessels, all of which are called Mein Schiff, are numbered from one to seven.

Mein Schiff Relax at Monfalcone Shipyard (Photo Credit: TUI Cruises)

She is also the first of two ships that will form the new InTUItion class. Her unnamed sister ship is also under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard and is expected to enter service in 2026.

The new class is meant to signify that these are the most modern and environmentally friendly ships in the fleet – helping the company work towards its goal of being climate neutral by 2030 while offering an elevated experience for guests.

This means that the new-builds will be equipped with LNG-powered engines (liquefied-natural gas), which is a greener alternative to traditional diesel-fueled engines, and will have the capability to run on biofuel made by processing organic waste flows in the future.

The new and improved amenities onboard the soon-to-be largest ship in the fleet are also likely to be instant favorites among cruisers – with the theater that extends from decks 3 to 5, wellness area on deck 15, and the pool deck with a unique shadow roof standing out as particularly exciting.

There will also be a new atrium with panoramic windows and various themed restaurants, bars, and lounges onboard.