New TUI Cruises Ship Will Sail a Test Voyage

German-based cruise line TUI Cruises, which operates in a joint venture with Royal Caribbean Cruises, has announced its newest ship, Mein Schiff 7, will set sail on a test voyage from June 16 through June 21, 2024, to give guests a preview of what the new ship has to offer.

The “anticipation” voyage will take passengers from its home base in Kiel, Germany, to Aarhus and Copenhagen, Denmark, and Oslo, Norway, before returning to Kiel Bay for an official christening ceremony on June 22.

“Guests of the anticipation voyage have the great privilege of being among the first to travel on Mein Schiff 7,” said a spokesperson from TUI Cruises. “The crew will use this journey as a practice run before the christening and will do everything possible to provide guests with an unforgettable Mein Schiff feel-good experience.”

Mien Schiff 7 indoor pool rendering (Photo Credit: TUI Cruises)

This test voyage also serves as a valuable opportunity for the crew to organize and fine-tune their departments, though there is a risk that passengers might not experience the full range of services and amenities as expected.

Mein Schiff 7, still under construction at the Meyer Werft shipyard in Turku, Finland, is being finalized with the last touches before its debut. It is the first ship for TUI Cruises since 2019’s debut of Mein Schiff 2.

Constructed structurally like its sister ships, Mein Schiff 1 and Mein Schiff 2, Mein Schiff 7 will stretch 316 meters in length. Weighing 115,000 gross tons, the ship will be able to accommodate 2,896 passengers and 1,000 crew members across 16 decks.

At the core of Mein Schiff 7’s design is its use of low-emission marine diesel with a sulfur content of just 0.1%. The ship features catalytic converters, reducing nitrogen oxide emissions by approximately 75%, and is equipped with shore power connectivity to minimize port emissions.

Captain Omar Caruana has been with the ship for its major milestones ahead of the test cruise, including its float out on December 1, 2023, and its lucky coins ceremony on April 30, 2024.

Mein Schiff 7 Features

Following its christening, the ship will begin a series of summer sailings in the Baltic, calling on various Scandinavian ports. Its inaugural June 23 journey will spend 14 days in Norway, calling on Stavanger, Nordfjordeid, Molde, Honningsvag, Longyearbyen, Trondheim, and Alesund.

Onboard, guests enjoy My Ship’s premium inclusive services and indulge in 12 restaurants and bistros, from its Day & Night Bistro, which offers breakfast and all-day and late-night dining, to spaces featuring seafood and Mediterranean-inspired fare, and a new Asian restaurant. Ten different bars and lounges will be available, many of which will feature sea views and open-air venues, with drinks included in the fare.

Mien Schiff 7 Asian Restaurant (Photo Credit: TUI Cruises)

Guests will also have an array of wellness offerings, including a full-service spa, a jogging course, health and relaxation courses, and an expansive fitness area.

For children, Mein Schiff 7 will offer supervised programs for different age groups, including the Island of Pirates kids’ club, a teens’ lounge for kids 12 and older, and space for parents for children under 3 to enjoy together.

Entertainment includes the Mein Schiff fleet’s largest theater, the Schaubühne, featuring performances and live concerts. The Mein Schiff fleet also features “Infotainment” programming with lectures, studios, and courses for passengers to learn and explore at sea.

Read Also: Cruise Line Plans At-Sea Christening for New Ship

Mein Schiff 7’s cruises through September will continue to travel to additional Norwegian ports, as well as Sweden’s Visby and Stockholm, Finland’s Helsinki, and Denmark’s Copenhagen.

Adventures will also stretch to Reykjavik and Akureyri, Iceland; Tallinn, Estonia; Riga, Latvia; and Gdynia, Poland.

TUI Cruises is also expanding its Mein Schiff fleet with the addition of the 160,000-gross-ton Mein Schiff Relax and Mein Schiff 9, currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy. They are expected to debut in 2025 and 2026, respectively.