The History Channel Pact Elevates Cruise Line’s Itineraries

Holland America Line is inviting guests to take a deep dive into the history of destinations its ships visit across the globe, thanks to a new collaboration with the iconic TV brand The History Channel.

Under a three-year partnership unveiled on February 5, 2025, The History Channel will help to curate itineraries and shore excursions that focus on the historical elements of sites included on the line’s cruises.

While additional itineraries will be announced, some samples of voyages currently offering The History Channel’s influence include a 14-day Arctic Journey & Northern Lights, a 7-day Mediterranean Marvels of Pompeii, and a 7-day Norwegian Fjords with Hardangerfjord.

An Arctic Journey & Northern Lights itinerary, for instance, departs Rotterdam on October 17, 2026, and visits several ports in Norway, such as Alesund, Tromso, Trondheim, and Lofoten, crosses the Arctic Circle twice, and calls at the Shetland Islands.

Excursions include the Trondheim Heritage Trail, Traditions of Norway (in Bergen), and A Walk With the Huskies, in Tromso. Another excursion, Stavanger (Norway) Old & New, explores the Norwegian city that dates back to the Middle Ages.

Other shore excursions created with The History Channel will enable guests to learn the historical background of gold panning, the Pyramids of Giza, and other explorations.

Gold panning, for example, already is offered as an activity excursion on some of Holland America Line’s Alaska cruisetours that visit the gold-rush town of Dawson City, in Canada’s Yukon.

Still in the works are itineraries and shore tours that highlight the ancient societies of the Eastern Mediterranean, the Viking cultures of Northern Europe, and the polar discoveries in the Arctic, for instance.

“As two iconic brands rooted in storytelling, we are uniquely positioned to bring history to life through custom itineraries and shore excursions,” said Kacy Cole, chief marketing officer for Holland America Line.

“This partnership further differentiates our brand and allows us to deliver to our guests experiences that are too good to hurry through,” added Cole.

Holland America Cruise Ship in the Mediterranean (Photo Credit: Alexandre.ROSA)

Excursions are being designed to include exploring key sites that offer insights into the history of destinations, since guest feedback indicates that learning about the places visited on a cruise itinerary rates high on their wish list.

“We are thrilled to join with Holland America Line on this groundbreaking, long-term partnership, to have the opportunity to bring the power of The History Channel brand as a whole new dimension to the cruising experience,” said David DeSocio, executive vice president of ad sales partnerships at A+E/The HISTORY Channel.

The History Channel is an iconic TV series in A+E Networks, known for documentaries and non-fiction programs.

First Set of Specially Curated Voyages Open For Sale

Cruises that offer the curated experiences have a notation on the Holland America Line website, so that guests can easily identify them when booking. The first set of itineraries featuring The History Channel partnership are open for sale.

Additional cruises and excursions will be added going forward, comprising sailings in 2025, 2026, and 2027. The partnership with The History Channel was the second major announcement from Holland America Line within a week.

In late January 2025, the line unveiled a new series of Legendary Voyages for 2026. The cruises all sail roundtrip from North American ports, requiring no international flights for US cruisers looking to sail on longer cruises of 27 to 45 days. Itineraries include the Mediterranean, Arctic Circle, and the South Pacific, among other destinations.