Even More ‘Legendary Voyages’ Coming to Holland America Line

While some cruise lines are targeting quick weekend getaways, growing demand in longer sailings that fully immerse passengers in new destinations has led Holland America Line to introduce another series of “Legendary Voyages” for 2026.

The extended journeys, sailing directly from North American ports, will offer guests itineraries from 27 to 45 days for more in-depth exploration of regions in the Mediterranean, the Arctic Circle, the South Pacific, and along the scenic coasts of Alaska and Hawaii.

“Interest in longer cruises continues to grow,” said Paul Grigsby, vice president of revenue planning and deployment at Holland America Line. “These newest Legendary Voyages deliver with unique itineraries that delve deep into popular and harder-to-reach parts of the world.”

Five more Legendary Voyages with various sailing dates will be offered, beginning June 7, 2026, and running through February 2027. Passengers can choose to board in Seattle, Vancouver, New York City, or San Diego.

Guests will be able to sail aboard the cruise line’s Noordam, Volendam, or Koningsdam, the smallest of which will sail with 1,432 passengers while the largest will accommodate 2,650 guests.

“These five voyages, all sailing from North American homeports, build on our commitment to offer cruises that let our guests linger longer and connect with the destination in a more intimate way,” added Grigsby.

Expanding Horizons

The 28-day “Legendary Arctic Circle Solstice” itinerary, which sails from Seattle aboard the 82,318-gross-ton Noordam, is a reimagined itinerary drawing from previously planned voyages that wowed guests.

Like most Alaskan cruises, the ship will explore the Inside Passage but also cruise through the Seymour Narrows, the Johnstone Strait, and the Greenville Channel and visit the Great Bear Rainforest, home to the rare Kermode Bear.

The adventure will extend into the Arctic Circle and include 13 port calls in British Columbia and Alaska, including late-night stays in Valdez and Juneau, as well as an overnight in Anchorage.

The entire roundtrip sailing will take place from June 7 to July 5, 2026.

Read Also: What’s the Best Cruise Line for Alaska?

Meanwhile, the “Ultimate Mediterranean & Atlantic Passage” on the 61,396-gross-ton Volendam will be available for a 45-day sailing that crosses the Atlantic Ocean and descends upon the Mediterranean, visiting 21 ports across 12 different countries.

Prolonged calls on this roundtrip voyage from New York, which departs on October 8 and returns on November 22, 2026, will allow passengers to enjoy more of the spoils of Alexandria, Egypt, and Istanbul, Turkey, during overnight visits.

Holland America Voyage

Holland America is also introducing a 35-day “Hawaii, Tahiti and Marquesas Legendary Voyage” for two South Pacific visits.

First departing from San Diego on the 61,396-gross-ton Zaandam on October 15, 2026, these voyages will feature extensive stays in iconic locations like Bora Bora and Papeette, as well as an overnight in Honolulu.

The alternative sailing aboard the 99,500-gross-ton Koningsdam, also from San Diego, on February 13, 2027, will include even longer calls in French Polynesia’s Moorea and Raiatea, and provides passengers with over 120 hours in the region.

Additionally, guests can elect to join a combined Alaska and Hawaii itinerary with the “Legendary Glaciers & Volcanoes” cruise. Available from Vancouver or Seattle for 27 or 28 nights, this journey visits six ports in Alaska and British Columbia before continuing to Hawaii, where an overnight in Honolulu awaits.

The sailing will take place on Noordam from September 6 through October 4, 2026.

Holland America Line is offering eight additional Legendary Voyages in 2025 and 2026, all of which include special onboard programming like theme parties.

Additional voyages will be offered aboard Zuiderdam, Nieuw Statendam, and Westerdam visiting Northern Europe, the Amazon, and Australia.