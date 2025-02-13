Royal Royal Caribbean’s Beach Club Seeking Bahamian Businesses

Royal Caribbean International is planning to open its 17-acre Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island in December 2025.

Royal Beach Club on Paradise Island has recently entered a new phase of development, marked by an open call for Bahamian businesses to contribute to the club’s unique experiences.

Construction began in April 2024 with a heavy focus on incorporating the local Bahamian culture. As part of the next phase of construction, Royal Caribbean International is seeking proposals for everything from refrigeration technicians to the development of a new signature venue, “The Bunker.”

Philip Simon, President of Royal Caribbean Bahamas, said, “Our call for proposals from Bahamian businesses and artisans is a crucial next step in the Royal Beach Club’s development and ultimate success.”

This initiative explicitly calls for proposals from local Bahamian businesses for various goods and services, reinforcing Royal Caribbean’s commitment to fostering opportunities within the Bahamian community.

Simon added, “This initiative underscores our dedication to creating opportunities for local entrepreneurs and supporting the Bahamian community by ensuring the beach club is a space for Bahamians to thrive.”

In the coming weeks, one of the biggest categories of opening bids will encompass trades and facilities maintenance, which will be crucial to the beach club’s day-to-day operations. These bids include mechanical, plumbing, and electrical repair as well as refrigeration technicians, carpenters, and upholsterers.

Other priority services include some things that the average person would not think of when it comes to maintaining a club owned by a cruise line, such as pest control, security, medical, landscaping, pool maintenance, and provision of retail and Bahamian products.

Some additional opportunities include housekeeping, beach and water activities, development of “The Bunker,” music, and entertainment.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island will be the first of the Royal Beach Club Collection. Located on one of Nassau’s most idyllic beaches, this club hopes to bring the Bahamian culture to its guests through unique partnerships with Bahamian businesses.

The Royal Beach Club will be exclusively for Royal Caribbean cruise passengers, but Bahamian residents will also be able to come with friends and family at a reduced rate. It is, however, not free for cruise passengers, requiring an additional fee for all-inclusive day passes.

This new club combines the spirit and beauty of The Bahamas with signature Royal Caribbean touches throughout the services, design, and experiences.

One of the highlights of this collaboration is the public-private partnership in which Bahamians will own up to 49% equity. The Bahamas’ economy has relied heavily on tourism since the early 1900s, making it integral for the country to maintain and expand its relationship with cruise lines.

Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, Bahamas

Bahamians Love Tourism

Another new beach club from a cruise line is welcomed as increased job opportunities for locals.

The country of The Bahamas relies heavily on tourism, with tourism, tourism-related services, and construction contributing to 80% of the country’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The Bahamas cruise tourism broke records in 2024, with projections for 2025 being even higher. With the boom in passengers expected, opportunities for exclusive locations offered through cruise lines continue to grow.

Royal Caribbean Group has brought in a significant amount of tourism to the country, bringing two million passengers in 2024 alone which generated an economic impact of $450 million.

The Bahamas has also recently increased taxes for cruise guests, further boosting their local economy.

Nassau has been given a reputation for not being everyone’s favorite cruise port, but with the introductions of clubs such as the Royal Beach Club Paradise Island, Nassau becomes a port with more to offer.