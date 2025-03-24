Super Mario Named Royal Caribbean’s Top Cruiser

Just over two months after embarking on his 1,000th cruise, and a cruise enthusiast so renowned on the high seas that he has his own Wikipedia page, was just crowned Royal Caribbean’s top cruiser.

The 72-year-old Mario Salcedo, based in the cruise line’s hometown of Miami, began sailing with Royal Caribbean in 2000 and has never looked back.

These days, Salcedo – aka “Super Mario” after then-Liberty of the Seas’ Captain Charles Teige bestowed the nickname on him in the early 2000s – is notorious for booking so many back-to-back sailings on various ships that it is reported he only lives in Miami for two weeks per year.

Working remotely in finance from the pool deck of whichever cruise he happens to be on any given day, Salcedo received the top honor from representatives of the cruise line on March 22, 2025.

A fan shared the moment on Reddit, where a photo showed Salcedo has racked up 12,001 points by sailing nearly 51 weeks per year, including his 1,000th voyage onboard Explorer of the Seas on January 5, 2025.

During that momentous cruise, the captain and crew outfitted Super Mario in a Royal Caribbean jacket, calling the man a “certified LEGEND.”

“I would love life like Mario. I envy him,” said a passenger. “I know he has found the perfect life.”

“Talk about living the dream,” another said.

Mario Salcedo aka Super Mario (Photo Credit: Royal Caribbean)

Other passengers have been quick to share kudos on social media – although Salcedo isn’t online – with many sharing their interactions with him onboard and calling him “an all-around great guy.”

Seafarer’s Dedication

Actually, “Super Mario” has officially been dubbed the “Happiest Guy in the World” by the New York Times, which profiled the cruise aficionado in 2018. The same title was used in a short film about the cruise devotee.

But Salcedo’s love for cruising didn’t begin with Royal Caribbean. Hopping on sailings on various cruise lines from PortMiami beginning in 1994, a passion was ignited that kept him at sea on back-to-back sailings.

It was in January 2000, however, when Salcedo embarked on his very first Royal Caribbean cruise, joining the 137,267-gross-ton Voyager of the Seas. And that, as the saying goes, is history.

Super Mario traditionally sticks to continuous voyages on his favorite ships, which, he jokes, is “Of the Seas,” meaning every one of the fleet’s 24 vessels.

With his 12,001 points, of course, Salcedo is a member of Royal Caribbean’s Pinnacle Club.

The highest tier in the Crown & Anchor Society loyalty program means he receives all the perks, including events with ship officers, priority everything, Wi-Fi, exclusive backstage tours, and access to Suite, Concierge, and Crown Lounges, among a host of other benefits.

It is estimated Salcedo spends more than $100,000 annually to ride the waves full-time, which, in the grand scheme of life’s expenses – mortgage, groceries, utilities, home and auto insurance, etc. – isn’t that unrealistic.

Salcedo uses his loyalty points from sailing, as well as his credit cards, to help fund his adventures and is notorious for choosing inside cabins to keep costs down.