Royal Caribbean Celebrates Milestones for Director and Cruiser

The year is off to an exciting start for some key members of the Royal Caribbean family.

First and foremost, Ken Rush is celebrating 40 years of service with Royal Caribbean. Currently, Rush is working as the Entertainment Director from the corporate offices on land – which seems to be an at least somewhat similar role to the Carnival fleet directors.

But once upon a time, he was a beloved fixture onboard some of the most popular Royal Caribbean ships, including Allure of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas (among others).

On February 5, 2025, former Cruise Director (and current member of the RCI sales team) Mitchell Merucci posted a photo from a surprise party held onboard Icon of the Seas to celebrate Rush’s four decades with the cruise line.

As the world’s current largest ship is currently homeporting in Miami, Florida, the party was likely held on February 1, 2025 – when the ship was most recently in port to disembark its previous sailing and welcome up to 7,600 new passengers onboard.

“Congratulations on 40 years to the OG Cruise Director Ken Rush! Michael Bayley, SVP Entertainment Christi, Miami office, Icon team and the Cruise Directors threw Ken a surprise party this weekend on Icon celebrating 40 years with Royal Caribbean!,” Merucci shared.

The post was extra sentimental for Merucci, as Rush was the person who signed off on Merucci’s own promotion to cruise director back in 2010.

As part of the celebration, Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley also filmed a short video with Rush – joining the popular “we listen but we don’t judge” trend that has been making waves on social media.

In the short clip, the two shared (mostly) harmless confessions about each other in between fits of laughter.

“Sometimes I hide your microphone when you’re about to go on stage just so I don’t have to hear you speak,” Bayley told Rush – with his tone making it clear that the insult was a joke.

“Sometimes, I don’t think people are totally honest with you. Some of your dad jokes suck,” Rush retorted back later, with the duo bursting into laughter.

Watch Rush and Bayley’s funny video and see more of their humorous confessions below:

Super Mario Salcedo Completes 1,000 Cruises

But as Rush celebrates 40 years of successful employment, Royal Caribbean’s most prolific passenger, “Super Mario” Salcedo, has just marked an important milestone of his own with the completion of his 1,000th voyage.

The milestone cruise was an 11-night sailing onboard Explorer of the Seas – with the 4,290-guest ship embarking from Miami, Florida, on January 5, 2025, to destinations throughout Panama and the Southern Caribbean.

“Congratulations to 1,000 CRUISES FOR SUPER MARIO! Started cruising with Royal Caribbean full-time in 1999 and unofficially has over 1,000 cruises with Royal,” Merucci posted on Facebook on January 17, 2025.

With over 20 years of essentially living full-time on cruise ships under his belt, Salcedo has become quite famous among other guests, crew members, and even higher ups like the aforementioned Ken Rush – who joined in on his 1,000th voyage.

Ken Rush and Super Mario Milestones

“Celebrating this week onboard Explorer with all the crew, guests, Captain, [Cruise Director] Aysy and even Ken Rush made the trip to congratulate him,” continued Merucci. “Super Mario is the certified LEGEND!”

Professionally, Salcedo is an international financial planner and has become famous for his “office” on the pool deck – which likely contributes to his reputation as being “the happiest guy in the world.”

Rather than investing in a home at sea on a residential ship like what Villa Vie Residences offers onboard Villa Vie Odyssey, he is instead famous for booking back-to-back cruises.

He estimates that he spends around $101,000 per year to be a full-time passenger – which to him, is worth every penny.