Second Eclipse Voyage Added for Princess Cruises in 2026

Another cruise line is enhancing its solar eclipse lineup as Princess Cruises announces a second ship will seek the darkness of 2026’s solar eclipse.

The 175,500-gross-ton Sun Princess will have a chance to experience the rare sight from the waters off southern Spain on its eclipse voyage in August 2026.

Departing from Barcelona, Spain, on August 8, 2026, the newest ship in the fleet’s original route has been altered to give up to 3,660 passengers a chance to witness the 2 hours and 18 seconds of daytime darkness expected on August 12.

In addition to watching the eclipse from the top decks, guests will be provided with Princess safety glasses and they can take part in various activities, including astronomy-themed lectures, stargazing, and solar system trivia.

“Sun Princess truly lives up to its name, offering an out-of-this-world experience with a front-row seat for a total eclipse of the sun,” said John Padgett, president of Princess Cruises.

The new solar eclipse cruise on Sun Princess offers options ranging from 7 to 21 days, with departures also available from Rome, Italy, and Athens, Greece.

The shorter version from Barcelona will include stops in Gibraltar; Cartagena, Spain, and Florence/Pisa, Italy, before concluding in Rome.

The new itinerary provides a second eclipse-viewing option aboard Princess Cruises, which will also feature Sky Princess in the Mediterranean for the event. Its 14-night voyage from Southampton, England, departing on August 8, 2026, is also available for up to 3,660 passengers.

This voyage will visit ports in France, Spain, and Portugal, including Cherbourg, France; Bilbao, Spain; and Lisbon, Portugal.

The new additions add to Princess Cruises’ original eclipse voyages in 2024, which sold out on Discovery Princess and Emerald Princess for the phenomenon that occurred across parts of Mexico, the U.S., and Canada on April 8, 2024.

Cruise Lines Chart New Routes for Solar Eclipses

The popularity of solar eclipse viewing was illustrated during the 2024 eclipse, causing major cruise lines to ensure 2026 routes put passengers in the zone of totality.

In 2026, the first time Europe will see a solar eclipse since 2019, Iceland, Greenland, the Balearic Sea and southern Spain, and parts of the North Atlantic Ocean will be in the path of totality.

Princess Cruises Solar Eclipse (Photo Courtesy: Princess Cruises)

Among the offerings available to guests are itineraries by Princess Cruises’ sister cruise lines operated by Carnival Corporation. Carnival Cruise Line, for example, will offer its first-ever solar eclipse cruise aboard Carnival Legend.

The 11-night journey departing from Dover, England, on August 9, 2026, will include stops in France, Spain, and Portugal, positioning the ship at sea on August 12 for the viewing.

Read Also: What Cruise Lines Does Carnival Own?

Holland America is providing several eclipse-viewing sailings, including a 13-night Mediterranean Solar Eclipse itinerary aboard the ms Oosterdam, which departs from Lisbon on August 9, 2026, and offers and eclipse viewing from Alicante to Barcelona.

Longer options include a 28-night “Scandinavian Solar Eclipse” journey from Dover and a 35-night “Voyage of the Vikings” from Boston. Both are offering overnight stays in key ports and onboard eclipse programming.

P&O Cruises is also offering two eclipse sailings, with Ventura embarking on a 14-night Spain and Portugal voyage on August 7 and the adults-only Arcadia sailing on a 16-night itinerary from Southampton to Iceland on August 4.

Cunard is also offering eclipse voyages, including a 14-night westbound transatlantic crossing aboard Queen Mary 2 that departs from Southampton on August 4 and positions guests in Reykjavik for the eclipse. The cruise line’s Queen Anne and Queen Victoria ships will also host eclipse cruises.

Finally, Seabourn is offering two luxury eclipse sailings, including a 13-night West Ireland Gems itinerary departing from Dover on August 8 and a 9-night Spanish Gems voyage from Barcelona on August 6. Both sailings will feature onboard astronomy programming.