Second Carnival Cruise Ship Receives New Livery During Dry Dock

Carnival Glory becomes the second Carnival cruise ship to receive the new red, white and blue livery during a dry dock. It follows the Carnival Magic, the first ship to adorn the new look since it was first introduced on the Mardi Gras in 2020.

Carnival Glory Dry Dock Photos

How does she look? The Conquest-class vessel is now looking shiny and new with the red, white, and blue hull livery. Carnival Glory received the new design during a dry dock that is taking place in Marseilles, France.

The new design is inspired by the traditional navy blue officer uniforms and the iconic Carnival colors seen on the ship funnel. Mardi Gras was the first ship in the fleet to have the new look hull artwork during construction.

Carnival Glory Livery (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

Over time all the Carnival ships will receive the new look as they under-go scheduled dry docks. The fleet will look more fresh after being mainly white since the early founding years in the 70s. In recent years, due to the suspension of operations, many ships have not been looking so good and full of rust. The navy blue will help make the ship looks better long term.

Carnival Glory is not just receiving a new livery and having a range of general upgrades on board. Usually, during these refurbishments, the ships will get new carpeting and some minor enhancements across various departments.

Carnival Glory Livery (Photo Courtesy: Carnival Cruise Line)

The ship will be ready later in July once the dry dock is completed. Carnival Glory last underwent a dry dock in early 2017, and one of the main highlights was the newly added Carnival Waterworks aqua park. The largest upgrade was completed in 2012 when the ship received all the new FUN 2.0 enhancements, including Guys Burger Joint.

Also Read: Things to Do on the Carnival Glory Cruise Ship

The Carnival cruise ship is currently scheduled to restart operations on September 5, 2021, out of New Orleans. The ship is scheduled to begin with a seven-day cruise to the Bahamas. Of course, with the current situation on resuming operations, that could change.

Carnival Glory is 110,000 gross tons with a guest capacity of 2,980 at double occupancy and 1,150 international crew members. She has 13 passenger decks and first entered service in 2003.