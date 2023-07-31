Cruise NewsRoyal Caribbean News

Search Underway for Passenger Overboard Royal Caribbean Ship

A search is underway for a passenger overboard Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship in Asia.

By Emrys Thakkar

Modified Date:
Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas Cruise Ship
Royal Caribbean's Spectrum of the Seas (Photo Credit: EnthusiasticPhotographers / Shutterstock)

Authorities have launched a search for a passenger overboard from Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship. At the time, the Quantum-ultra class vessel was en route to Singapore.

Guest Overboard Spectrum of the Seas Cruise Ship

A search is underway for a passenger who apparently “fell” overboard the Spectrum of the Seas cruise ship, which Miami-based Royal Caribbean operates. The cruise line launched a search for the missing guest, and according to the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), authorities were notified at 7:50 AM on July 31, 2023.

According to The Straits Times, the missing guest is a 64-year-old female who can’t swim, and the woman’s family first raised the alarm to the ship’s crew.

The guest was overboard while the Quantum-ultra class vessel was in the Singapore Strait while heading back to its homeport in Singapore. The ship was ending a four-night voyage that included visits to Klang and Penang in Malaysia. The cruise first commenced out of Singapore on July 27.

Royal Caribbean Spectrum of the Seas
Photo Credit: Pro Aerial Master / Shutterstock

MRCC said in a statement:At about 7:50 am on 31 July 2023, the Maritime Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC) Singapore operated by the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA), was notified that a passenger onboard a Cyprus-flagged passenger vessel, Spectrum of the Seas, had fallen overboard in the Singapore Strait while enroute into Singapore.

A search effort is underway to find the passenger, including authorities issuing a safety broadcast to other vessels in the area to keep a lookout for a missing person and report any sighting to the MRCC. Royal Caribbean has also confirmed that a care team is supporting the missing guest’s family.

At this time, Spectrum of the Seas has already returned to Singapore and departed on Monday afternoon on the following 12-night voyage that includes calls in Vietnam, China, Taiwan, and Japan, before ending in Yokohama on August 12, 2023.

This is developing news, more follows shortly…

