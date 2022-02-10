San Diego Cruise Parking: What You Need to Know

Most travelers departing on a cruise from San Diego opt to drive to the port and use convenient San Diego cruise parking, either at or near the port. One of the things that’s unusual about cruising from the Port of San Diego is that there are no official cruise parking lots at the port.

However, there are plenty of options for private cruise parking lots. We’ve lined up the options to help you find the closest, cheapest and best San Diego cruise parking currently available.

Compared to other major cruise ports, you’ll find San Diego cruise parking is very affordable as there is plenty of competition. We cover long-term cruise parking, handicapped parking, covered parking and oversized vehicle parking close to the port, waterfront and downtown San Diego.

Some include shuttle transport to the cruise port while other budget parking lots expect you to arrange a taxi or Uber ride.

Cruisers can also find budget long-term parking near the airport which is less than 5 miles from the cruise port. Also, many San Diego hotels offer free cruise parking as part of a Stay, Park and Cruise package. This is a smart option if you plan to arrive the day before your cruise departure.

Cruise parking packages include a night’s stay, parking for the duration of your cruise and transport to and from the cruise port. You won’t have far to travel either; the luxury Wyndham San Diego Bayside is located right across the street from San Diego’s two cruise ship terminals.

San Diego Cruise Facts

San Diego cruise port has two terminals dedicated to cruise ships. These are at the B Street Pier (1140 N. Harbor Drive, San Diego) and at Port Pavilions on Broadway pier (1000 N. Harbor Drive)

The address for driving directions to San Diego cruise port is: Port of San Diego, “B” Street Cruise Ship Terminal, 1140 Harbor Drive, San Diego, CA 92101.

Getting to San Diego Cruise Terminal by Car

From the North

From I-5 southbound, take the exit for the San Diego International Airport.

Continue straight on to Kettner Boulevard.

Turn right on Laurel Street.

After crossing over Pacific Highway, stay in the left lane (or you will find yourself actually heading to the airport!)

Turn left on Harbor Drive and follow the signs to San Diego cruise terminal.

Traveling from the North and South (alternate route)

From I-5 (north or southbound) exit at Front Street exit and head south.

Turn right on Broadway.

Turn right again onto Harbor Drive and follow the signs to San Diego cruise terminal.

Best Cruise Parking Closest to San Diego Port

San Diego Cruise (Photo Credit: Rich Koele / Shutterstock)

Wyndham San Diego Bayside Garage

Situated right across from the cruise port, parking does not get more convenient than the Wyndham San Diego Bayside Garage! Attached to the luxury Wyndham hotel, the parking company prides itself on top customer service and is happy to provide luggage assistance. Self-parking is in a secure lot and valet service is available for an additional $3 per day. There is a complimentary shuttle service or you can walk across the street to the cruise terminal check-in.

Distance from port: 0.1 miles

Address: 1355 N. Harbor Drive

Tel: (619) 544-8360

Price per day: $14 (Valet $17)

Shuttle: Yes free

ACE Parking

ACE Parking is just 2 blocks from San Diego cruise terminals making parking very convenient. It’s also very easy to reach from I-5. Bookings must be made ahead of time and your reservation ticket must be placed in the windscreen so that attendants can verify your booking. It’s a short stroll across the street to the cruise terminals and the start of your voyage or take a taxi for the short trip.

Distance from port: 0.4 miles

Address: 1109 Pacific Hwy

Tel: (619) 233-6624

Price per day: $20

Shuttle: No

BRIC North Garage

Another San Diego cruise parking lot right opposite the cruise terminal is BRIC North Garage. Their brand new covered parking lot is below the Spring Hills Suites Hotel and operates 24/7.

Distance from port: 0.1 miles

Address: 900 Bayfront Court

Tel: (619) 535-0327

Price per day: $16

Shuttle: No

BRIC South Garage

This BRIC South Terminal San Diego cruise parking lot is also opposite the cruise terminal and Broadway Pier. Located under the InterContinental Hotel, it is operated privately by ACE Parking and is not connected to the hotel. There is a height limit of 7 feet. You can easily park and walk across the road to the cruise terminal with your luggage.

Distance from port: 0.1 miles

Address: 901 Bayfront Court

Tel: (619) 535-0327

Price per day: $16

Shuttle: No

Columbia Garage

Columbia Garage offers San Diego cruise parking in a secure garage. Take a ticket to open the barrier and self-park before checking in at the parking office next to the entrance. Although they do not operate a shuttle, they do offer a convenient private ride to the cruise terminal. At check-in, customers receive a prepaid voucher for an Uber taxi ride to and from the cruise port (value up to $10 each way).

Distance from port: 0.6 miles

Address: 1050 Columbia St

Tel: (619) 814-4200

Price per day: $12

Shuttle: No – Uber voucher provided

Budget Cruise Parking San Diego Port

Port of San Diego, California (Photo Credit: Gerald Peplow / Shutterstock)

Manchester Grand Hyatt Garage

The Manchester Grand Hyatt Garage offers low-cost cruise parking (minimum 4 nights) less than a mile from the cruise terminal. Self parking only in a large secure garage. No pre-booking required; simply take a ticket when you enter the garage and pay at the ticket booth when you return from your cruise. This budget cruise parking lot does not operate a courtesy shuttle to the cruise port and customers must use a taxi or Uber to transport themselves and their luggage to the terminal.

Distance from port: 0.7 miles

Address: 1 Market Place

Tel: (619) 358-6658

Price per day: $6

Shuttle: No

Horton Plaza

Horton Plaza cruise parking in San Diego is a well-priced option within easy reach of the cruise terminals. On arrival at the garage, take a ticket to access the garage on Fourth Ave and F Street. It’s open 24/7. Park in one of the reserved stalls next to the office and check-in. A shuttle will transport you the short distance to the ship.

Distance from port: 1.0 miles

Address: 814 Fourth Ave

Tel: (619) 233-1491

Price per day: $12

Shuttle: Yes

Bayfront Garage

Located beneath the Hilton, Bayfront Garage offers San Diego cruise parking just a short taxi ride from the cruise port terminals. It offers self parking in a secure covered garage. They do not operate a shuttle so you need to arrange a taxi or pick one up outside the hotel.

Distance from port: 1.6 miles

Address: 1 Park Blvd

Tel: (619) 321-4369

Price per day: $10

Shuttle: No

Four Points by Sheraton San Diego Little Italy

Four Points by Sheraton San Diego Little Italy offers well-priced San Diego cruise parking in a covered garage with valet service. Open 24 hours a day, the price includes a complimentary shuttle service to and from the cruise port. Payment is on arrival at the lot.

Distance from port: 1.0 miles

Address: 1617 1 st Ave

Ave Tel: (619) 239-9600

Price per day: $10.95

Shuttle: Yes

San Diego Cruise Parking at the Airport

The Port of San Diego is just 5 miles from San Diego Lindberg (SAN) Airport and there is plenty of long-term parking available at or near the airport. The downside is that once you have parked, you will need to catch a taxi or Uber to transport you and your luggage to the port.

If you’re traveling as a family or group, it could be smart to drop your passengers and luggage off and then for the driver to take the car to the airport to park. Although the official long-term parking at the airport is $32 per day, there are several options nearby offering much cheaper prices.

San Diego International Airport (Photo Credit: 4kclips / Shutterstock)

San Diego Airport Parking Co.

San Diego Airport Parking offers uncovered long-term parking close to the airport. Book online with free cancellation option. It has excellent reviews from past customers. There is a courtesy shuttle to the airport and the cruise port, making this a popular choice with consistently low priced cruise parking.

Distance from port: 2.7 miles

Address: 2771 Kurtz Street

Tel: (619) 574-1177

Price per day: $11

Shuttle: Yes

Laurel SAN Airport Parking

Operating 24/7 as a covered self parking business near San Diego Airport, Laurel SAN Airport Parking is a longstanding business with five star reviews. There’s a free shuttle service to the airport but not to the cruise port. It offers 24 hour security and camera surveillance.

Distance from port: 1.1 miles

Address: 1025 W. Laurel St

Tel: (619) 233-0412

Price per day: $10.99

Shuttle: No

WallyPark San Diego Garage Airport Parking

Just 5 minutes from San Diego Airport, WallyPark Garage offers secure cruise parking and airport parking from its central location. It has a choice of options including outdoor self-parking from $13.95 per day, covered self parking from $14.95 and covered valet parking from $16.95 per day. It runs a free airport shuttle every 5 minutes but cruisers will need to take a taxi or Uber to and from the port.

Distance from port: 1.6 miles

Address: 3298 Kettner Blvd

Tel: (619) 295-2832

Price per day: from $13.95

Shuttle: No

San Diego’s Park, Shuttle and Fly

San Diego Park Shuttle and Fly is a family-owned company offering the low prices for San Diego cruise parking at the airport. The parking lot is open and staffed 24/7 and provides safe and secure parking for cruisers and flyers.

Distance from port: 0.9 miles

Address: 3405 Pacific Hwy

Tel: (619) 291 1234

Price per day: $20.99

Shuttle: Yes

San Diego Cruise Parking for Disabled Passengers

Disabled person parking in San Diego is free in certain places for vehicles displaying a special license plate or official placard. These include in specially marked parking spaces, next to a blue curb denoting handicapped parking. Next to a green curb (limited parking time) and an on-street metered spots. The maximum length of time permitted is 72 hours.

However, in garages and off-street parking lots where disabled parking spaces are marked, all patrons must pay the usual charges.

Once you reach the cruise terminal, there are wheelchair friendly elevators and customer service representatives on hand to assist.

Best San Diego Hotels with Stay and Cruise Parking Packages

San Diego (Photo Credit: Ovidiu Curic / Shutterstock)

Wyndham San Diego Bayside

Wyndham San Diego Bayside is one of the closest luxury hotels to the cruise port, so it makes sense to book a package that includes a comfortable night’s stay with free cruise parking. There are various different packages available, so check with the hotel before booking. Generally a package works out cheaper than a night’s stay plus cruise parking in the adjoining lot at $14 a night.

Distance from port: 0.1 miles

Address: 1355 N. Harbor Drive

Tel: (619) 544-8360

Price per day: $14 (Valet $17)

Shuttle: Yes

Other San Diego hotels worth checking out for Stay, Park and Cruise packages include:

Comfort Inn at the Harbor

The Dana on Mission Bay

The Pacific Inn

