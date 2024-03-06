Sailing Line’s Flagship Vessel Arrives in The Bahamas

Sea Cloud Cruises’ flagship, Sea Cloud Spirit, makes its inaugural call at Nassau Cruise Port, announcing full-masted immersive cruises for 2025.

A New Chapter in Bahamian Sailing

Sea Cloud Cruises, an operator of sailing expeditions, celebrated a milestone as its largest and newest ship, Sea Cloud Spirit, made its first call at Nassau Cruise Port.

The event, marked by a traditional plaque exchange ceremony, saw Nassau Cruise port executives, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper, and the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism officials welcoming the vessel and its crew.

Sea Cloud Spirit, known for its three-mast, full-rigged design, is embarking on a roundtrip journey from Nassau, offering an “immersive Bahamas experience” from March 4 through 12, 2024. The itinerary includes stops in the pristine locales of the Exumas and Eleuthera.

Mike Maura, Jr., regional director of Global Ports Holding (Americas) and CEO of Nassau Cruise Port Ltd., expressed excitement about hosting Sea Cloud Spirit.

“We are delighted to join the Ministry of Tourism in welcoming Sea Cloud Spirit to Nassau and in celebrating the launch of this exclusive Bahamian itinerary, which will certainly charm its guests,” he said. “We look forward to many more visits from this exceptionally crafted vessel and others from the Sea Cloud Cruises fleet.”

Sea Cloud Sailing Ship in Nassau, Bahamas.

During the ceremony, Cooper emphasized the importance of such tall-ship voyages for The Bahamas’ tourism sector. “This voyage on Sea Cloud Spirit symbolizes not only the strength of our cruise industry but the enduring allure of the Bahamas as a destination of choice for travelers around the world.”

Innovative Itinerary and Experience Announced

In response to the warm reception and burgeoning partnership with The Bahamas, Sea Cloud Cruises President Mirell Reyes shared plans for a new 2025 itinerary starting from Miami, designed to offer passengers a deep dive into the culture and history of The Bahamas through visits to boutique ports.

The special voyage aboard Sea Cloud Spirit, March 27 to April 4, 2025, draws inspiration from New York Times Bestselling author Les Standiford’s works, “The Last Train to Paradise” and “Palm Beach, Mar-a-Lago, and the Rise of America’s Xanadu,” exploring the legacies of Henry Flagler and the iconic duo, E.F. Hutton and Marjorie Merriweather Post.

Standiford, serving as the Special Guest Lecturer, will guide passengers through tales of these influential figures, enhancing the voyage with stories that span from Miami’s vibrant shores to the serene islands of Eleuthera, the Exumas, and Key West.

Said Reyes, “Our guests are continually enamored with the earliest chapter of Sea Cloud’s history and there is no more charming expert and storyteller of this golden age than Les Standiford.

“We are delighted to welcome him once again as we feature The Breakers, Brightline and The Bahamas for an exclusive travel experience with limited availability.”

The special itinerary will begin with a pre-cruise stay at The Breakers Palm Beach, followed by a PREMIUM transfer to Miami on Brightline, the new train system on the same corridor as the original Florida East Coast Railway.

The Sea Cloud Experience

With 69 cabins housed on the three-masted windjammer, Sea Cloud Spirit stands as the pinnacle of Sea Cloud Cruises’ fleet. At 452 feet in length and boasting a capacity for 136 passengers and 85 crew, it is the largest vessel among the company’s sailing ships.

Currently navigating the Caribbean, Sea Cloud Spirit is on course to deliver unique sailing adventures, including its anticipated visits to The Bahamas.

Before these special itineraries begin, the ship will enjoy voyages from San Juan in January 2025, featuring an overnight stay in Virgin Gorda in the British Virgin Islands, a stop at St. Barts, and a full-sail passage through the Sir Francis Drake Channel.