Rushed Royal Caribbean Cruise Guests Misbehave in Elevators

Proper elevator etiquette comes up frequently in Carnival Cruise Line forums – but it’s not just Carnival guests who have noticed some poor behavior while using the lifts.

This time, Royal Caribbean passengers are trying to understand why other guests are always in so much of a rush when they use the elevators that they can’t be courteous toward their fellow passengers.

A recent guest of Royal Caribbean’s Wonder of the Seas took to Reddit to share some of the bizarre behavior he witnessed during his voyage.

“Some people need to just slow down…As everyone knows the elevators can be chaotic at times, especially when trying to go from Floor 15 to 5 on a sea day,” the cruiser began their post.

This certainly can be true, especially for an Oasis-class ship like this one that is at or close to its maximum capacity of 6,988 guests.

“One day while descending any time we stopped and the door would open, either for someone to get on or off, this older lady would start spamming the close door button immediately. It didn’t matter if a family was trying to leave or someone was in the lobby trying to get on she would just hit that button furiously,” the recent guest shared.

While I can understand feeling stressed in a situation where the woman was running late to a specialty dining reservation or a spa treatment, the onus is ultimately on the passenger to plan better – assuming that was the case.

Otherwise, what’s the rush? Cruises are supposed to be an opportunity to relax and unwind.

Plus, closing the door while other guests are trying to enter or exit the elevator can actually be dangerous – especially if the sensor does not stop the doors on time and the doors shut with a person caught in their grasp.

I can speak to this, as I once broke my wrist because it got stuck in the doors while trying to hold the elevator for someone I saw coming – and I wouldn’t wish that experience on anyone!

More Misdeeds in Cruise Ship Elevators

Clearly, something about getting into a cruise ship elevator triggers a sense of rage for some passengers – because this woman’s rude behavior was not an isolated incident.

There was at least one other passenger who thought he might have been onboard the 236,857-gross ton Wonder of the Seas at the same time as the original poster – and that he may have encountered the same rushing guest.

“By any chance was it an Asian lady? We were on the same cruise and there was one time we were trying to get an elevator, it arrived, the doors opened, and she immediately was pushing the button saying ‘close the doors close the doors,’” another recent guest asked in the comments.

Atrium and Elevators on Royal Caribbean’s Brilliance of the Seas (Photo Credit: Melissa Mayntz)

“To be fair this elevator was full, so I do understand, it would just be funny if she was the one doing it all the time,” they continued.

The Redditor who started the thread confirmed that the description did not match – so there were at least two women onboard with a big sense of urgency.

Lately, there also seems to have been an increase in unfortunate displays of poor elevator etiquette.

Earlier in the week, a story came to light of a cruise guest in a wheelchair who encountered an angry guest in an elevator on embarkation day, who was traveling with her elderly mother.

The enraged guest falsely accused the wheelchair user of hitting the mother, before allegedly shoving the disabled guest and throwing her off balance – leaving the cruise guest in tears.

Also this week, an injured Carnival cruiser – who is not able to use the stairs – spoke out about her struggles to even make it onto an elevator during peak times, such as disembarkation.