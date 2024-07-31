Royal Caribbean’s Viral Cruise Ship Will Sail in Latin America

Royal Caribbean International will reposition the 2,476-passenger Serenade of the Seas to Latin America for the 2025-2026 season, starting from October 2025.

The 90,090-gross-ton ship will embark on seven-night southern Caribbean itineraries from Cartagena, Colombia, and Colón, Panama. Ports of call will include the ABC Islands.

“We are happy to return to the region with Serenade of the Seas and fulfill our ongoing commitment to contribute to the market in Latin America,” said Alberto Muñoz, associate vice president for Latin America and the Caribbean at Royal Caribbean International.

Serenade of the Seas (Photo Credit: Diego O. Galeano)

He highlighted the cruise line’s dedication to creating tailored experiences that resonate with the cultural vibrancy of Latin America, emphasizing local flavors, music, and activities.

Roundtrip voyages from Colón launch October 11, 2025, calling on Cartagena; Willemstad, Curacao; and Oranjestad, Aruba; and Kralendijk, Bonaire, and extend through April 26, 2026.

During the day and into the night, guests can enjoy a wide array of bars and dining options, such as the Schooner Bar, known for its live piano music; the Solarium Bar, where tropical drinks are served poolside; and the R Bar, featuring classic cocktails with a throwback vibe.

Culinary experiences are equally diverse, ranging from Chops Grille, specializing in premium cut of meat, to Izumi, offering a taste of Asia with sushi and sashimi. Italian cuisine can be savored at Giovanni’s Table, while the Chef’s Table provides an intimate dining experience with a five-course meal paired with wines.

In addition to dining, the ship features activities that include a rock-climbing wall, a mini-golf course, and movie screenings on the outdoor deck, while guests can unwind in several swimming pools or visit the Vitality Spa & Fitness Center.

A Presence in Latin America

Serenade of the Seas, which first launched in 2003 and completed its most recent renovation in 2022, is following in the wake of Rhapsody of the Seas, which spent its 2023-2024 winter season in Latin America sailing from Colón and Panama City/Fuerte Amador in Panama and Cartagena.

This will be the first time Serenade of the Seas will homeport in the vibrant Caribbean cities, although it is spending its 2024 winter sailing in different Latin American destinations. Sailing from Tampa, Florida, the 2024 itineraries will include Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico; Puerto Limon, Costa Rica; and Colón.

Photo Credit: Vytautas Kielaitis / Shutterstock.com

While full details of the 2025-2026 itineraries and offerings will be revealed at a later date, Serenade of the Seas continues on the last two months of an extensive 274-day Ultimate World Cruise to 60 countries that completes in Miami on September 10, 2024.

The cruise visited Latin America early in its journey, calling in Costa Rica, Nicaragua and Mexico.

The 9-month cruise that launched on December 10, 2023, from PortMiami has gone viral on TikTok with thousands of viewers watching as passengers document their travel, including ship tours, holiday parties, and flooding when the ship encountered rough seas and weather at the start of its voyage.

Others turned the voyage into a modern-day soap opera, highlighting fights, arrests, romances, divorces, and even deaths.